Norris McLaughlin, P.A's Impact Policies Series: President Trump's Executive Orders Impacting Environmental Laws, Rules, and Regulations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the first week of U.S. President Donald J. Trump's new term, President Trump issued several executive orders on environmental policies established by prior administrations. These actions include the rollback of existing regulations, elimination of key environmental programs, and the U.S.'s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

On Jan. 20th, 2025, President Trump signed the executive order "Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements" which calls for the U.S.'s immediate withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. "Domestically, companies will need to reevaluate their sustainable efforts," says Monica Perez Schroeck, Esq., an Environmental lawyer and Immediate Past-Chair of the New Jersey State Bar Associations' Environmental Section. "The executive order only affects federal agreements; clients and companies will still need to comply with state-mandated restrictions."

Among other policies, President Trump declared a National Energy Emergency to suspend environmental protections to expedite drilling and mining initiatives to increase domestic energy and sell internationally. "These policies were implemented to address climate change concerns," says Schroeck. "Businesses will need to review their current energy plans and operations in conjunction with these new policies."

President Trump also eliminated Environmental Justice programs amid cuts to federal spending. "These changes signal a significant shift in federal environmental policy," says Schroeck. "Companies will still have to comply with their state's requirements on environmental justice."

President Trump's executive orders include:

Reversing the offshore drilling ban.

Repealing tailpipe pollution regulations.

Rolling back energy efficiency standards.

Restarting reviews of new export terminals for liquefied natural gas ("LNG").

Halting leasing of federal waters for offshore wind farms.

Removing PFAS ("forever chemicals") discharge limits from federal review.

Disbanding the Interagency Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases.

Implementing a federal hiring freeze affecting open positions at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Schroeck works with clients on environmental and land use issues, including those associated with site remediation, environmental due diligence, solid waste disposal, clean air and water regulations, insurance coverage, and environmental health and safety compliance. She regularly provides strategic counsel to clients on matters involving federal and state environmental statutes, such as the New Jersey Spill Compensation and Control Act, the Industrial Site Recovery Act, the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1985, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, the Coastal Area Facility Review Act, and Environmental Justice compliance. Schroeck has also worked on several Superfund litigation matters in various federal jurisdictions, representing clients in administrative claims before state and federal agencies including the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

