NORTH & WARREN ACQUIRES REMODELISTA AND GARDENISTA, LEADING DIGITAL MEDIA BRANDS DEDICATED TO DESIGN-DRIVEN LIVING

NEW YORK , Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North & Warren (N&W; northandwarren.com), a global marketing and media business specializing in connecting luxury brands with affluent audiences, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Remodelista (remodelista.com) and Gardenista (gardenista.com), two distinguished digital publications in the interior design, architecture, and outdoor-living space. The move underscores N&W's commitment to developing an unparalleled portfolio of luxury-lifestyle content experiences and next-generation media brands.

Launched in 2007, Remodelista is a trendsetting digital publication devoted to design-driven living, serving as a one-stop sourcebook of distinctive interiors, architecture, products, and experiences. Gardenista, which debuted in 2011, is a definitive guide to stylish outdoor spaces, featuring garden and hardscape inspiration and advice. The brands will form the new R/G Design Collective at N&W, delivering a curated content platform that further enhances the company's offerings in the luxury-lifestyle space.

"Remodelista and Gardenista are beloved and trusted media brands in interior design, architecture, and landscape design, and we are thrilled to have them be a part of the North & Warren family," said Jay Meyer, President and Partner, N&W. "Both publications have an engaged luxury audience of homeowners and aficionados, and a talented editorial staff that brings a dynamic new element to our content offerings. With our expert team of marketers, North & Warren is perfectly positioned to take these two great brands to the next level."

"Our Remodelista and Gardenista team is delighted to be joining North & Warren," added Julie Carlson, Founding Editor in Chief, Remodelista and Gardenista. "We've gotten to know the North & Warren team over the last few months, and we feel our missions are in sync: design-forward living for all."

Remodelista and Gardenista's dedicated audience includes 2.5 million monthly website visitors, 2.25 million engaged followers on social media, and a VIP membership base. With the acquisition of the brands, N&W extends its reach to millions of new consumers, opening additional opportunities to connect with affluent audiences through a combination of best-in-class content and data-driven insights.

About North & Warren:

North & Warren is a global marketing and media business that connects luxury brands with affluent and high-net-worth audiences through data and digital and print content. Founded by Matt Carroll and Nick Van Sicklen, N&W features an award-winning team of marketers, revenue-creators, editors, designers, and strategists, and a portfolio of next-generation media brands in the luxury-lifestyle space.

About R/G Design Collective:

R/G Design Collective is a leading voice in interior design, architecture, and outdoor living. The group's best-in-class digital publications comprise Remodelista, the one-stop sourcebook for the considered home; and Gardenista, the definitive guide to creating stylish outdoor spaces.

SOURCE North & Warren, LLC