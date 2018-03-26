North America dominates Knight Frank's City Wealth Index

Although there was an element of expectation that New York and London might be battling it out for top spot, there were some more surprising outcomes in some of the specific categories. One eye-catching result was that not one of the top five cities in terms of average spend per overnight visitor featured in the overall top 10 ranking. Melbourne and Sydney are in the top three, either side of Dubai while Tel Aviv is fourth. Europe's only representative in the top 10 is Madrid in fifth.

Brexit appears to have had limited impact on London's overall standing as it comfortably beats all other European cities even 18 months after the vote to leave the EU.

Liam Bailey, Global Head of Research at Knight Frank, commented: "This year's index produced some very interesting results with regard to the projected growth of wealthy households around the world that will be exciting to track. However, North America's domination of the current household wealth tables is unequivocal. Although the economic powerhouses such as New York and London dominated the overall rankings again, it is interesting to note the power of other US cities."

Howard M. Lorber, Chairman of Douglas Elliman Realty, commented: "It is no surprise that New York has become the number one city for today's ultra-high net worth individuals. As the center of world financial markets, fashion, food and entertainment, with world-class architecture framing unparalleled ultra-luxury residential opportunities, in a market that has historically withstood global strife and uncertainty, people around the globe want to be part of our thriving metropolis."

Methodology

The 2018 City Wealth Index uses four critical measures to identify the cities that matter to the wealthy – wealth, investment, lifestyle and future.

Wealth Investment Lifestyle Future Overall

rank New York 1 1 1 1 1 London 4 2 5 2 2 San Francisco 5 4 2 6 3 Los Angeles 2 5 12 4 4 Chicago 6 18 3 8 5 Singapore 7 15 3 10 5 Paris 13 14 7 5 7 Tokyo 10 22 6 2 8 Hong Kong 3 3 10 25 9 Washington DC 12 10 7 13 10 Sydney 20 7 14 17 11 Dallas 9 6 35 9 12 Boston 24 13 21 7 13 Houston 8 15 29 14 14 Miami 19 8 19 20 14 Atlanta 20 10 24 15 16 Beijing 15 37 15 19 17 Shanghai 29 21 23 15 18 Munich 39 23 26 20 19 Madrid 52 25 9 24 20 Melbourne 44 15 25 26 20

Sources: Knight Frank, Macrobond, Wealth-X, New World Wealth, RCA, Oxford Economics, Five Star Alliance, Mastercard, Michelin, Times Higher Education, 2thinknow innovation cities index 2016-2017

Cities with the highest number of households earning US$250k+ (2017)

City Households New York 1,167,131 Los Angeles 637,749 Chicago 400,416 San Francisco 396,431 Washington DC 366,560 Houston 298,868 Dallas 297,970 Boston 293,276 Philadelphia 290,460 London 272,604

Source: Oxford Economics

