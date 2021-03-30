North American Partners in Anesthesia expands Bon Secours Anesthesia Services Partnership to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center and Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is bringing compassionate care and excellence in anesthesia services to more patients in Virginia served by Bon Secours. On April 17, 2021, NAPA will launch new growth in its relationship with the health system's Tri-Cities area hospitals by providing anesthesia at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg and Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia. NAPA anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) already provide anesthesia and perioperative care at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers from coast to coast.

Southside Medical Center is an innovative, community-focused, 300-bed facility located on a 50-acre campus where nearly 400 physicians represent more than 40 specialties, and over 1,400 healthcare professionals serve the communities of Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee, and Chester, and the counties of Prince George, Dinwiddie, Sussex, Surry, and Southern Chesterfield. Among its many recognitions, Southside Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Hip and Knee Joint Replacement. The hospital is also an Accredited Cancer Center with Gold Commendation and Outstanding Achievement Award, an Accredited Comprehensive Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery Center, and an Accredited Chest Pain Center with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention.

Southern Virginia Medical Center serves the greater Emporia community with an 80-bed inpatient facility plus outpatient, emergency, medical, and surgical services. The hospital has also earned The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval®.

John Emery, President, Bon Secours Southside Medical Center and Southern Virginia Medical Center, said: "We are pleased to be a part of this partnership. NAPA has a strong focus on clinical best practices, quality, and safety, and is an anesthesia partner that shares the Bon Secours values of respecting human dignity, integrity, compassion, stewardship, and service."

Clavio Ascari, MD, Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA's Virginia Region, said, "This is a tremendous opportunity to expand our partnership with a leading health system in Virginia, and we look forward to providing an enhanced level of service and quality to Bon Secours."

Ascari is joined on NAPA's Virginia Region leadership team by Trent Walter, CRNA, MBA, Vice President of Business Operations, and Heather Kartchner, CRNA, Advanced Practice Anesthesia Director. The company's regional infrastructure across 20 states provides local clinical and business leaders who offer market-specific support to its anesthesia clinicians and hospital partners, and help to create collaborative, high-performing perioperative environments that increase patient, surgeon, and clinician satisfaction. NAPA's Regional Quality Committees also work on the local level while sharing and standardizing clinical best practices across the organization's national network, to ensure the highest standard of patient care.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become the nation's largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve more than 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Bon Secours – Richmond

Bon Secours – Richmond is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health , one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours – Richmond provides compassionate medical care through a network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, ambulatory care sites, and continuing care facilities. As one of Richmond's largest employers, the not-for-profit health system employs more than 9,000 people, including nearly 420 providers as part of the Bon Secours Medical Group. Bon Secours – Richmond includes St. Mary's Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, Richmond Community Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital, Southside Medical Center, Southern Virginia Medical Center, Westchester Emergency Center, Short Pump Emergency Center, and Southside Emergency Care Center. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bringing good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying, and underserved. For more information visit BonSecours.com .

