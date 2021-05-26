North American Partners in Anesthesia launches partnership with Premier Surgical Center, Erie, PA

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) and Premier Surgical Center have agreed on a partnership to serve ambulatory surgery center patients at its new location in Erie, PA. Beginning in July, NAPA certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) will begin providing anesthesia and perioperative care at Premier Surgical Center. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers from coast to coast.

Premier Surgical Center is part of Zimm Cataract & Laser Center, a leading resource for eye health in Erie. This newly completed ambulatory surgery center is located at 2350 Village Common Drive, Erie.

E. Matthew Zimm, DO, owner and board-certified ophthalmologist, said, "As a third-generation healthcare provider in Erie, it's been my lifelong goal to provide the best possible care to members of my community. NAPA is the ideal partner in this effort because they share my dedication to medical excellence and patient safety."

Joshua D. Constable, DO, Vice President of Clinical Services in NAPA's Mid-Atlantic region, said, "As someone who received my initial medical training in Erie and now instructs future nurse anesthetists there, I am especially delighted to welcome Premier Surgical Center to the NAPA family. This new partnership will allow residents of Erie and the surrounding communities to receive top-quality surgical care close to home."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve more three million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Zimm Cataract & Laser Center

The son of a longtime local dentist and grandson of a longtime local ENT doctor, Dr. E. Matthew Zimm owns and operates Zimm Cataract & Laser Center in Erie, PA. He is the Erie region's first fellowship-trained laser vision correction surgeon and performs bladeless LASIK, traditional and custom LASIK, and advanced surface ablation (LASEK). He also performs cataract surgery and eyelid surgery and manages all medical eye diseases for the people of Erie and nearby communities.

