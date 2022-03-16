North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) acquires Cumberland Anesthesia Associates, P.A., expanding anesthesia services in North Carolina

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cumberland Anesthesia Associates, P.A. (CAA), located in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The acquisition expands NAPA's footprint in the state to include Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (CFVMC), the flagship hospital of Cape Fear Valley Health System (CFVHS), and the affiliated Harnett Health System. CAA has been the exclusive provider of anesthesia services to these hospitals, and its physicians will continue to serve their patients through this new NAPA partnership.

John F. Di Capua, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, said, "We are very pleased to welcome the physicians of CAA into our NAPA family, and we look forward to growing our relationship with CFVMC, Harnett Health, and their communities. NAPA strives to optimize our clients' performance through proven processes that drive better clinical and operational outcomes, while maintaining our singular focus on enhancing the patient experience. We welcome the opportunity to integrate CAA's strengths into NAPA as we advance the highest-quality perioperative spectrum of care."

Stuart Squires, MD, President of CAA, said, "In NAPA, CAA found a like-minded partner that shares our patient-first philosophy and our commitment to remain a single-specialty anesthesia services company. NAPA has a strong track record of implementing evidence-based protocols that improve quality and safety and help hospitals thrive, with dedicated clinical and operational leadership at the local level. We look forward to being a part of a company that has been at the forefront of anesthesia delivery and patient care for nearly four decades and that continues to innovate on behalf of its patients and partners."

Justin Crain, NAPA's Senior Vice President of Client Services, added, "This strong partnership will enable CAA's anesthesia physicians and our new client hospitals to benefit from NAPA's robust analytics and quality improvement initiatives, our leading-edge reporting technologies, and a clinical registry encompassing outcomes from nearly 3 million patients annually. This includes access to a clinical peer-sharing network comprising more than 5,000 NAPA anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, and certified anesthesiologist assistants nationwide."

Haverford Healthcare Advisors provided financial advisory services to CAA in this transaction. Saxton & Stump served as CAA's legal advisors. NAPA received legal counsel from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation