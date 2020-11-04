North American Premiere of All-New 2022 Hyundai Tucson to Broadcast from West Hollywood

José Muñoz will unveil the new Tucson and outline how it is part of Hyundai's commitment to expand its SUV lineup by the end of next year. This expansion includes the completely refreshed Santa Fe and new Santa Fe Calligraphy luxury trim.

SangYup Lee will talk about designing the dynamic new Tucson. He will emphasize how the lights are seamlessly integrated into the Tucson's parametric jewel grill and how the design team followed the untraveled path, facing unprecedented engineering challenges, to push for design innovation.

Also being featured at the premiere will be professional surfer and Hyundai ambassador, Sage Erickson. Sage first partnered with Hyundai February of last year for the #GreatSoCalChallenge, where she drove the Hyundai Kona from Huntington Beach to Big Bear, surfing and snowboarding in the same day. Her relationship with Hyundai continued as she drove the Tucson during her time in SoCal for the 2019 US Open of Surfing, going on to win that competition for the second time. Genuinely enjoying her experience with Hyundai vehicles, Sage went on to become a Hyundai ambassador, driving the flagship Palisade until the arrival of the all-new 2022 Tucson.

New design highlights for the 2022 Tucson include the latest evolution of Hyundai's signature headlamp architecture called 'Parametric Hidden Lights' and a dual cockpit layout that offers personalized space intuitively optimized for a high-tech user experience. The images hint at innovative features befitting Tucson's signature boldness and pioneering spirit.

Overall, the new Tucson's body is bigger and wider than previous generation models, offering a long hood and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that give it a coupé-like character. From the side, angular body panels offer yet another interpretation of parametric design. Chiseled surfaces create a striking contrast between sleek silhouette and masculine wedge, suggesting forward motion even when standing still. Taut athletic shapes seamlessly merge into angular wheel arches where alloy wheels provide a powerful and dynamic stance.

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

