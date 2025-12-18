North American Van Lines Unveils 2025 Migration Map as Americans Shift Toward Affordable Mid‑Sized Cities

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, a professional moving company based in the United States, helping individuals with long-distance relocations. Recently, they launched their updated migration map for 2025. The migration map offers key insight into inbound and outbound migration trends, showing which states and cities are seeing the highest uptick in moves.

Overall, moves decreased slightly between 2024 and 2025, with a 3% drop in relocations. This is largely due to ongoing layoffs, high mortgage rates combined with limited inventory, and the rising cost of living. While moves slightly decreased, there was still steady movement from large to mid-sized cities throughout the United States.

In 2025, Idaho, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida saw the highest increase in inbound migration. These states are known for affordability, low taxes, and a reasonably priced housing market. There are also mid-sized cities such as Boise, Charlotte, and Nashville that offer a high quality of life similar to bigger cities like Chicago and Los Angeles. Many remote workers are moving to affordable mid‑sized cities, drawn to an overall better quality of life.

The states with the most outbound migration were repeat list members California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, and first-time member Texas. California was the top outbound state for the second year in a row, and Texas replaced Washington as the fifth top outbound state in 2025. While Texas has always been seen as an affordable place to live, weather extremes have inevitably increased insurance rates, pushing people to relocate to nearby southern cities and states.

The migration map allows users to visualize outbound and inbound migration trends and grasp the power of population movements across the United States, giving future home buyers, real estate agents, and investors a clearer picture of how the housing market and population centers are changing.

For more insights on U.S. migration trends, visit www.northamerican.com/migration-map.

