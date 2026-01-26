North Carolina students and educators raise awareness of school choice this week

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in North Carolina and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Tar Heel State, more than 810 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a student showcase in Raleigh.

Learning choices for North Carolina kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in North Carolina at: schoolchoiceweek.com/north-carolina

"North Carolina is expanding educational opportunities more than many other states," said Krissia Campos Spivey, senior director at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation and a North Carolina mom. "By increasing access to a wide range of learning options, our state is helping families find the right fit for children with all kinds of talents and needs."

"School choice is important to North Carolina families because every child deserves access to an education that fits their unique needs, interests, and potential," said Emily Moore, Operations Support Specialist at the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

