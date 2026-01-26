School choice showcased across Iowa this week

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Iowa and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Hawkeye State, more than 390 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Iowa School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Iowa kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Iowa at: schoolchoiceweek.com/iowa

"For families in Iowa and across the country, school choice is becoming the new normal," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "As options continue to expand in the Hawkeye State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices."

"Each year, more educational options become available in Iowa," said Trish Wilger, Executive Director of Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education. "We're seeing more families explore their options and make choices that help their kids succeed, which bodes well for the future of our communities."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week