Schools across Massachusetts host School Choice Week events

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Massachusetts and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Bay State, more than 260 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Learning choices for Massachusetts kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Massachusetts at: schoolchoiceweek.com/massachusetts

"As options expand in the Bay State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week