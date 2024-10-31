North Country Smokehouse Launches Its First-Ever Fresh Product

Organic Ground Pork Available at All 28 The Fresh Market Locations



CLAREMONT, N.H., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Smokehouse, celebrated for its award-winning, artisanal smoked meats and unwavering commitment to ethical farming practices, is proud to announce the launch of its first fresh product: Organic Ground Pork. Now available in convenient 1 lb. packs at all The Fresh Market locations, this new offering brings North Country Smokehouse's premium, responsibly raised meat to the fresh pork aisle.

This Organic Ground Pork is sourced from the company's own vertically integrated farms. Crafted with a balanced lean-to-fat ratio, it is ideal for everything from backyard burgers and skillet scrambles to hearty meatballs. As one of America's few remaining family-owned smokehouses, North Country Smokehouse oversees every step from farm to fork—ensuring uncompromised quality in every bite. Certified Humane® and raised without cages or crates, the non-GMO pork is free from antibiotics and added growth hormones, meeting Prop 12 compliance.

"It's no secret—meat tastes better when raised better," says Aaron Corbett, CEO of North Country Smokehouse. "Our expansion into fresh pork is a natural next step toward our goal of making high-quality, organic pork accessible to everyone."

Shoppers in search of versatile proteins with exceptional flavor can find the product on shelves at all The Fresh Market locations.

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

The NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, deli meats, and most recently, fresh pork sourced from their 100% vertically integrated family-farm network. Voted Best Bacon in a unanimous Chef vote by The Kitchn and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, North Country is noted for balancing taste with time-honored tradition and modern food trends.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alicia Baker

North Country Smokehouse; Director of Marketing

Phone: 603.477.8775

[email protected]

SOURCE North Country Smokehouse