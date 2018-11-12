North Country Smokehouse Launches Organic Canadian Bacon

With the success of their original Canadian bacon, North Country continues to expand its line of organic, certified humane products with this new organic variety. Carefully selected and cut from the leanest section of the pork loin, this product is hand-trimmed by North Country's butchers. The lean ham-like medallion is then marinated in a brine made from pure maple syrup and premium spices, then double smoked for a hearty, bold flavor unlike anything else on the market.

This Certified Organic Canadian bacon is free of nitrates, nitrites, antibiotics and growth hormones. It is also Certified Humane, ensuring strict animal welfare standards, including providing livestock with shelter, access to resting areas, room to roam and engage in natural behaviors.

"We're excited to bring one of the only Certified Organic Canadian bacons to the market. Through our traditional low and slow smoke method, this product retains a full-bodied flavor unrivaled by other Canadian bacons," said Aaron Corbett, COO, North Country Smokehouse. "We're also proud to be a leader in the industry with our commitment to animal welfare standards by continuing to provide USDA Organic and Certified Humane options for consumers across our product lines."

All of North Country Smokehouse's products are handmade and slow-smoked in small batches, and never include artificial flavors, fillers or dyes. Their meats are sourced from duBreton, a third-generation family farm business, who leads North America and Canada in the supply of certified humane and organic pork.

The new Canadian bacon is immediately available for sale at Whole Foods Market in New England for $6.99. To learn more and shop online, please visit www.ncsmokehouse.com.

About North Country Smokehouse

Founded in Claremont, N.H. nearly a century ago, North Country Smokehouse produces handmade, artisanal and slow-smoked meat products. All of North Country's products are made in small batches by expert butchers, wurstmachers and smokemasters, who never use artificial fillers or flavors. Offering the finest artisanal smoked bacon, ham, sausage, beef, poultry and cheese, the company honors the high-quality and integrity of other local producers by using fresh ingredients from farms, cheesemakers, orchards and sugarmakers nearby.

North Country is a member of the Certified Humane Raised & Handled Program®, which assures proper care and handling of livestock. The company is increasingly adding USDA Organic® products to its growing catalogue. North Country is proud to be part of the community of companies that focus on buying local, creating jobs, supporting communities and making ethical choices. For more information, please visit www.ncsmokehouse.com.

