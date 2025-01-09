North Country Smokehouse Launches Reduced-Sodium Organic Bacon

CLAREMONT, N.H., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Smokehouse, renowned for its award-winning artisanal smoked meats and steadfast commitment to ethical farming practices, proudly introduces its new Reduced Sodium, Organic Applewood Smoked Bacon, now available at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

This new, low-sodium recipe delivers on the brand's promise of bold flavor without compromise. Staying true to the smokehouse's signature approach, the pork bellies are marinated in real maple syrup and slow smoked in small batches for hours on end, creating a bacon that is naturally rich in flavor with less salt.

"Reduced sodium doesn't have to mean reduced flavor, we proved it." says North Country Smokehouse Culinary Innovator, Chef Chris Mattera. "Our legacy is built on crafting bacon that delivers exceptional flavor, no matter the style."

North Country Smokehouse's dedication to premium taste and quality has earned widespread acclaim, including a Good Food Award for its Organic Applewood Smoked Sugar Free Bacon, and recognition as Best Store Bought Bacon in a unanimous chef vote by The Kitchn.

As one of the few remaining family-owned smokehouses in America, North Country Smokehouse takes pride in overseeing every step from farm to fork. Their products are Certified Humane®, non-GMO Organic, and raised without cages, crates, antibiotics, or added growth hormones, ensuring ethical and sustainable practices that comply with California Prop 12 standards.

North Country's mission is to hand craft premium meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

The NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, deli meats, and most recently, fresh pork sourced from their 100% vertically integrated family-farm network., North Country is noted for balancing taste with time-honored tradition and modern food trends.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

