North County African American Women's Association & North Island Credit Union Extend Partnership to Offer 2024 Scholarships & Financial Literacy Programs

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) and North Island Credit Union have extended their partnership for a fourth year, offering scholarships and financial literacy programming to college-bound female students of African American descent in North County San Diego.

Four $2,500 NCAAWA/North Island Credit Union scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, current ROP, trade school, college and/or graduate students in Carlsbad, Escondido, Fallbrook, Oceanside, San Dieguito, San Marcos and Vista. Special consideration will be given to students pursuing degrees in education.

In addition to the North Island Credit Union scholarships, NCAAWA is providing multiple scholarship programs to qualified North County students. Applications and more information about all NCAAWA scholarships can be found at ncaawa.org/scholarships. Online applications will be accepted through March 31, 2024.

"We are profoundly grateful to North Island Credit Union for their steadfast support in our efforts to provide educational scholarships to deserving scholars in North County San Diego," said NCAAWA President Linda Simpkins Berry. "Their partnership has been instrumental in empowering these students to pursue their academic ambitions and create a brighter future for themselves and our community."

North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell added, "We are honored to once again support NCAAWA and its programs to inspire and support the education of young women in San Diego. From scholarships to mentoring programs, NCAAWA is providing essential services to our North County communities. We look forward to helping these students take the next step in their educational journey and providing financial literacy courses to set them up for lifelong success."

The two organizations also are partnering to provide financial literacy training for upper class high school girls in NCAAWA's Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program. The program empowers young women with leadership skills, understanding in-depth financial literacy and global issues that impact their social and career mobility. North Island Credit Union is providing participants with interactive financial programs and mentoring to teach budgeting, money management, savings, and practical financial life skills, among other topics.

The NCAAWA Vision is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in North San Diego County. To date, NCAAWA has provided over $447,000 in scholarship awards and grants to help young women further their education.

About North County African American Women's Association

Established in 1995, the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) is an all-inclusive non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. Its mission is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in San Diego's North County to increase their self-sufficiency. Maintaining its charitable, educational, and recreational objectives, the organization, through its mission, has opened support to all women in San Diego's North County, celebrating ethnic and racial pride.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

