North Island Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 in Grants To Local Teachers For Innovative Classroom Projects

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a school garden for special education students, supporting a cultural arts and poetry event, starting a plant-based culinary training program for high schoolers and funding a biotech crime scene course are just some of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union Foundation through its Fall 2025 Teacher Grant program.

(L/R) Mt. Carmel High School Teacher Grant Recipient Shannon Alcorta receives a 2025 North Island Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant from Shadi Poustchi, Senior School & Community Development Officer, North Island Credit Union. The grant will be used to support theatre arts education and programs at the school.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation provided 10 grants to underwrite class projects in San Diego and Riverside counties. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"At North Island Credit Union Foundation, we believe great communities start with great classrooms," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "These grants celebrate the educators who go above and beyond to engage their students and spark a love of learning. We're proud to support their work and the positive impact it has across our schools."

The Fall 2025 North Island Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient School City Shannon Alcorta Mt. Carmel High School San Diego Brian Freeman San Jacinto Valley Academy San Jacinto Abraham Hanono Eastlake High School Chula Vista Latrisha Hernandez Logan Memorial Education Campus San Diego Cynthia Hurley Summit Academy Winchester Vanessa Medellin High Tech Middle School Chula Vista Zeinab Mohamed Iftin Charter School San Diego Katherine Quinly Coronado High School Coronado Erin Savage Morning Creek Elementary School San Diego Shawn L. Thomas San Diego Academy National City

Since the creation of the program in 2012, North Island Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $225,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura County, or credit union members actively teaching in California, can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of more than $5 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union