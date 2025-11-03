North Island Credit Union Launches Holiday Toy Drive With Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New, Unwrapped Toys through December 6

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, is spreading holiday cheer through its 2025 Holiday Toy Drive, inviting community members to help brighten the season for local children and families.

Now through December 6, North Island Credit Union encourages everyone to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branches in San Diego. Toys and gifts for kindergarten through middle school ages are welcomed. All donations will be distributed to Club kids and families during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego holiday celebrations in December. A full list of North Island Credit Union locations can be found here.

"The holidays are a time of joy for every child," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Something as simple as one donated toy can make a world of difference. We invite our members and neighbors to join us in bringing smiles and a little holiday magic to children in our communities."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 22 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, please visit sdyouth.org.

For more details about North Island Credit Union's Holiday Toy Drive, please visit ccu.com/toydrive.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of more than $5 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 and 2025, the credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union