North Dakota students and educators take part in School Choice Week activities

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in North Dakota and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Peace Garden State, more than 40 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a rally at the state capitol.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "North Dakota School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for North Dakota kids include public, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in North Dakota at: schoolchoiceweek.com/north-dakota

"For families in North Dakota and across the country, school choice is becoming the new normal," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "As options continue to expand in the Peace Garden State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices."

"American Experiment North Dakota is honored to partner with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation to celebrate education freedom and its recent expansion in the state," says American Experiment North Dakota Executive Director Jennifer Benson.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week