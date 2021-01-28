North Dayton School of Discovery Celebrates Educational Options in Recognition of National School Choice Week

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at one Dayton-area school are movin' and groovin' to celebrate school choice in recognition of National School Choice Week, an annual week-long celebration that raises awareness about K-12 education options available to families in communities across the country.

To kick off the celebrations, students and staff at North Dayton School of Discovery (NDSD) displayed their enthusiasm for school choice by participating in a "yellow out," wearing yellow attire, the organization's themed color. Students logged in virtually and showed up to learn in-person in their brightly colored clothes. Additionally, students from all grade levels, kindergarten through eighth grade leaped into action to learn the official NSCW Dance during gym class throughout the week.

"North Dayton is looking forward to celebrating School Choice Week for the first time," said Victoria Simmons, principal at North Dayton School of Discovery. "Staff and students are wearing yellow to symbolize all platforms of learning and acknowledge parent choice. We are proud to serve our Dayton Community."

During the week, students and teachers from across the country come together to shine a spotlight on the benefits of providing parents with access to a variety of education environments for their children.

"I am so excited about North Dayton's involvement in celebrating school choice this week," said Staci Bennet, director of school quality at National Heritage Academies (NHA). "In the midst of such trying times, this will definitely serve as a bright spot in the education arena!"

Launched in 2011, NSCW is the world's largest annual education-related celebration. The goal of NSCW, which features participation from tens of thousands of schools and organizations, is to shine a positive light on effective education options for children. This year's event will feature more than 33,000 virtual celebrations.

"School Choice Week is a time to shine a light on the options and positivity that all Ohio families need in K-12 education," said Andrew Campanella, president of NSCW. "We are thrilled that North Dayton School of Discovery students and staff will be celebrating their learning choice and showcasing their dance skills this School Choice Week."

National School Choice Week, began on Jan. 24 and ends Jan. 30. National School Choice Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and committed to including all school choice perspectives. The Week is held every January with the goal of empowering parents to choose schools for their children during the best time of year to start the process of selecting a school.

About North Dayton School of Discovery:

North Dayton School of Discovery, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free, public charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the Dayton area. For more information, visit northdayton.org.

