North Island Credit Union Adds 55,000 Surcharge-Free ATMs for Members Through Allpoint Network

** Credit Union Now Offers 85,000+ Surcharge-Free ATMs Worldwide for Members **

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union today announced that it has joined the Allpoint Network, providing an additional 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs for its 170,000 members. Including its existing CO-OP ATM Network, North Island Credit Union members now have access to more than 85,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide.

Conveniently located at major retail locations coast-to-coast, including leading pharmacy, grocery, convenience, and big-box retailers, Allpoint Network ATMs will save North Island Credit Union members time as well as ATM fees. Through the partnership, credit union branded ATMs will be located in major retail locations in San Diego and the greater Los Angeles area.

"We are continually working to bring our members more value, convenience and cost savings. Partnering with Allpoint allows us to eliminate ATM fees and offer an enhanced member experience by providing surcharge-free access to cash at convenient retail locations where members already shop, including major brand pharmacy, grocery, convenience and big box retailers," said North Island Credit Union President & CEO Steve O'Connell. "By adding access to the Allpoint ATM Network, we are almost tripling the number of ATMs available to members so they will never be far from a surcharge-free ATM, wherever they are traveling or doing their day-to-day shopping."

Members can find a convenient surcharge-free ATM here or search on the credit union's 5-Star Rated Mobile App.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, more than 170,000 members, and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

