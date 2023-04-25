North Island Credit Union Awards 10 Scholarships to College-Bound San Diego and Riverside County Students

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in San Diego and Riverside Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, North Island Credit Union recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

2023 North Island Credit Union scholarship recipients.

"We are honored to recognize these inspiring students, who are truly making a difference in their academic and local communities," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "After reviewing all the outstanding applications we received, there is no doubt we have much to learn from this new generation of leaders. We are excited to help them fulfill their college dreams and wish them the best of luck as they take this next important step in their lives."

The 2023 North Island Credit Union scholarship recipients are:

Recipient School City Stephen Abkin Grossmont High School El Cajon Eva Crickard Del Norte High School San Diego Anna Liu Rancho Bernardo High School San Diego Erik Lunde San Diego High School San Diego Mary Ogbogu John W. North High School Riverside Everett Richards Poway High School Poway Usiel Soto Hoover High School San Diego Jack Story Torrey Pines High School San Diego Kelly Villarreal Mission Hills High School San Marcos Sophie White Francis Parker School San Diego

Individual photos of recipients available here.

The credit union's Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $395,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 170,000 members and assets of over $4.5 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union