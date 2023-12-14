North Island Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids across San Diego County. The credit union recently donated over 385 new toys and gifts to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Holiday Life Changers program. Credit union volunteers were also on hand during the event to help wrap and organize gifts for the kids for Club members and their families.

North Island Credit Union volunteers assemble and wrap holiday gifts for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Club kids. The credit union donated over 385 toys collected during a branch drive as part of the Clubs’ Holiday Life Changers program.
"There is nothing like the joy of a child receiving a special gift during the holidays, and we are honored to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego in bringing that magic alive," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We want to thank all our members and our credit union team for so enthusiastically participating in our toy drive to spread the spirit of giving and community during this holiday season."

All of the toys and gifts were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees and members in a month-long drive in its branch locations in San Diego County. All gifts will be wrapped and distributed during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego holiday celebrations throughout the month.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles at 42 community-based sites countywide. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, please visit sdyouth.org.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

