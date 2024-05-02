North Island Credit Union Foundation Awards 10 Scholarships to College-Bound San Diego and Riverside County Students

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union Foundation has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in San Diego and Riverside Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, North Island Credit Union Foundation recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

2024 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients were honored at a celebratory reception at North Island Credit Union on April 25, 2024.
"We were excited to see so many promising students participate in our program this year, and hope these scholarships will make the road to a college education just a little bit easier," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We are proud to recognize these students not just for their hard work in school, but also for their commitment to supporting their local communities. We wish all these inspiring students the very best of luck in their future education."

The 2024 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Recipient

School

City

Calee Birney

Granite Hills High School

El Cajon

Ishaa Giridhar

Rancho Bernardo High School

San Diego

Racel Ligeralde

Scripps Ranch High School

San Diego

Daniela Martinez

Tahquitz High School

Hemet

Tayler Nguyen

University City High School

San Diego

Samantha Resendiz

Escondido High School

Escondido

Daelin Ross

Patrick Henry High School

San Diego

Julius Stevens

Steele Canyon High School

Spring Valley

Jenny Tran

Crawford High School

San Diego

Chloë Zuñiga

Chaparral High School

Temecula

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $425,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation
North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

