North Island Credit Union Foundation Awards 10 Scholarships to College-Bound San Diego and Riverside County Students

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union Foundation has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in San Diego and Riverside Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, North Island Credit Union Foundation recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

2024 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients were honored at a celebratory reception at North Island Credit Union on April 25, 2024.

"We were excited to see so many promising students participate in our program this year, and hope these scholarships will make the road to a college education just a little bit easier," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We are proud to recognize these students not just for their hard work in school, but also for their commitment to supporting their local communities. We wish all these inspiring students the very best of luck in their future education."

The 2024 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Recipient School City Calee Birney Granite Hills High School El Cajon Ishaa Giridhar Rancho Bernardo High School San Diego Racel Ligeralde Scripps Ranch High School San Diego Daniela Martinez Tahquitz High School Hemet Tayler Nguyen University City High School San Diego Samantha Resendiz Escondido High School Escondido Daelin Ross Patrick Henry High School San Diego Julius Stevens Steele Canyon High School Spring Valley Jenny Tran Crawford High School San Diego Chloë Zuñiga Chaparral High School Temecula

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $425,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

