North Island Credit Union Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Escondido Branch

Local Officials Gather to Open State-of-the-Art Branch Committed to Meeting Member and Community Needs in North County

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union recently celebrated the official grand opening of its new full-service retail branch in Escondido located at 1230 Auto Park Way in the Escondido Promenade Shopping Center. Local city, business and community leaders opened the new branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with special member raffles, prizes and give aways.

North Island Credit Union opened its newest full-service branch in Escondido Prominade Shopping Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and member celebration on April 12, 2024.

"We're excited to officially open our 11th location in the greater San Diego area with our new Escondido branch. I want to thank all the special guests who joined our celebration as well as our exceptional members and branch team," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We look forward to serving our members and building even stronger relationships with our grassroots partners to benefit our Escondido community. We hope our new neighbors will stop by our branch to experience the North Island Credit Union difference."

As part of the credit union's commitment to supporting its community, the Escondido branch features a 1,700-square-foot Community Room for local organizations to hold their events and meetings at no charge. The branch has financial, investment, mortgage and business banking specialists available to members on site, with a contemporary design and open floor plan, free Wi-Fi, hospitality and private meeting areas and 24-hour ATM services.

Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or has a business in San Diego and Riverside counties is eligible to join North Island Credit Union. The Escondido branch hours are Monday through Thursday, 9am-5pm; Friday, 9am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-2pm.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

