North Island Credit Union Launches Voice Authentication Service

VoiceID Technology Provides Quick, Easy Account Access and Enhanced Security

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union announced today that it has launched VoiceID, a new technology solution enabling its members to verify their identity through their voice when calling the credit union.

Through VoiceID, the unique characteristics of each individual's voice are used to confirm their identity, allowing immediate access to accounts without the need to enter passwords or answer security questions. Beyond adding more convenience for members, the service further secures member accounts. Like a fingerprint, each individual's "voiceprint" is unique and virtually impossible to replicate, adding an extra layer of security to protect against unauthorized account access.

"We are continually innovating to bring our members greater value from their credit union, leveraging new technology solutions to enhance their banking experience. We're excited to launch this new service that not only makes it easier for members to access their accounts, but also increases their security," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Through this new service and our other technology partnerships, we will continue to take a user-centric approach to providing a best-in-class, personalized digital experience for every member."

Recognizing that technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing the member experience, North Island Credit Union established a dedicated Innovation Department to drive its efforts to deliver efficient, convenient, and personalized digital experiences for its members. Its focus on launching new technology solutions and developing fintech partnerships has significantly enhanced its online banking platforms, mobile applications, and self-service options, along with internal technology systems geared to improve the member experience.

Members can enroll in the free VoiceID service by calling North Island Credit Union's Contact Center at (800) 334-8788.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union