North Island Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to San Diego & Riverside County Students

Foundation Encourages College-Bound Students to Apply For $1,000 scholarships

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in San Diego and Riverside counties to apply for its 2025 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the Foundation provides $10,000 in scholarships annually to recognize local students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.

"We're committed to helping our next generation of leaders pursue their educational dreams, and encourage local students to apply for one of our scholarships," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We know that affording the cost of higher education can be difficult, and we hope our scholarships make the path to college a little easier."

North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarships are available to college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who reside in San Diego and Riverside counties. Scholarships are also available to North Island Credit Union members or their dependents residing in any geographic area. Students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 to be eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation and an essay submission.

Interested students can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/studentscholarship. Online applications will be accepted through Friday, March 7, 2025. Recipients will be announced in early April, 2025.

The Foundation's Annual Student Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $425,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets over $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union