North Island Credit Union Foundation Partners with North County African American Women's Association to Award Four College Scholarships

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union Foundation recently awarded four $2,500 college scholarships to local students in partnership with the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA). In the fourth year of the partnership, the North Island Credit Union Foundation 2024 Scholarships were awarded through the NCAAWA's Scholarship Program, created to assist young African American women in acquiring higher education from an academic institution.

The North Island Credit Union Foundation 2024 Scholarship recipients through the NCAAWA Program include:

L/R: North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford; Scholarship Recipients Amaya Huggins; Dejah Crews-Siler; Courtney Huggins; Ella Greer accepting on behalf of Scholarship Recipient Janae Frazier; and North Island Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Nancy Banuelos.

Dejah Crews-Siler , who is majoring in Business Administration at Southern New Hampshire University .

, who is majoring in Business Administration at Southern . 2024 El Camino High School graduate Janae Fraizer who will attend University of California, Riverside with a major in robotics in the fall.

who will attend with a major in robotics in the fall. Courtney Huggins , a 2023 graduate of Sage Creek High School, who is pursuing a degree in Child & Adolescent Development at California State University San Marcos .

, a 2023 graduate of Sage Creek High School, who is pursuing a degree in Child & Adolescent Development at . 2023 Sage Creek High School graduate Amaya Huggins , who is pursuing a degree in Liberal Studies at California State University San Marcos .

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the North County African American Women's Association in supporting the organization's scholarship initiatives and financial literacy programs. There is no question NCAAWA is providing an essential support network to empower young women in our communities and we are honored to join in their mission," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We commend and congratulate each of these outstanding scholarship recipients and wish them the best of luck in pursuing their educational and career goals."

The North Island Credit Union Foundation Scholarships, along with all of the NCAAWA 2024 scholarships, were presented during its 2024 Salute to Scholars Celebration on May 22 at the Courtyard by Marriott San Diego in Oceanside.

NCAAWA President Linda Berry commented, "Gratitude is extended to North Island Credit Union for their unwavering support and partnership with North County African American Women's Association in empowering deserving young women of excellence with scholarships. Your commitment to education and opportunity is truly inspiring and helps pave the way for a brighter future. Thank you for your continued dedication to our community."

In addition to the scholarships, the credit union also provides financial literacy training for upper class high school girls in NCAAWA's Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program. This program aims to empower young girls of color with leadership development skills, increased understanding of financial literacy and global issues that impact social and career development.

The NCAAWA Vision is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in North San Diego County. To date, the organization has provided over $438,600 in scholarship awards and grants to help young women further their education.

About North County African American Women's Association

Established in 1995, the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) is an all-inclusive non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. Its mission is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in San Diego's North County to increase their self-sufficiency. Maintaining its charitable, educational, and recreational objectives, the organization, through its mission, has opened support to all women in San Diego's North County, celebrating ethnic and racial pride.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

