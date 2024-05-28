North Island Credit Union Foundation Presents 2024 Innovation in Education Impact Award to Grossmont Union High School District

Classroom of the Future Foundation's Innovation in Education program recognizes San Diego County school initiatives modeling the future of K-12 education

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Premier Sponsor of the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF), North Island Credit Union Foundation recently presented the organization's prestigious 2024 Innovation in Education Impact Award to Grossmont Union High School District for its Patient Care Pipeline Program.

In recognition of the award, North Island Credit Union Foundation provided Grossmont Union High School District with $10,000 to support student participation in its Patient Care Pipeline, a unique program that prepares high school students for a variety of healthcare career opportunities. By providing access to health pathways, hands-on learning and certification programs, Patient Care Pipeline facilitates social mobility for students, removes barriers for under-represented students and prepares future healthcare workers that are in demand in the region.

"We congratulate the outstanding educators at Grossmont Union High School District for receiving CFF's Impact Award, which is well-deserved recognition of their innovative Patient Care Pipeline program," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "This unique program models the benefits that a collaborative approach to learning and education bring to our students and the future of our communities. We continue to be inspired by the important work CFF is doing in our shared commitment to support our education community and students."

Grossmont Union High School District Superintendent Mary Beth Kastan said, "We are honored to receive the Classroom of the Future Foundation's Innovation in Education Impact Award for the Patient Care Program. This award is a testament to the unyielding efforts of our Career Technical Education leaders and teachers who provide our students with real-world experiences that are preparing them to build the best future."

The CFF annual Innovation in Education Awards program honors innovative classroom programs, educators, and students in San Diego County schools that model the future of K-12 education. Following an intensive application and selection process, four classroom programs are recognized for their ability to get students excited about learning and enhance outcomes through the effective use of technology. The Impact Award is given to the program that exceeds all others in its ability to impact students and teachers.

In its sixth year as Premier CFF Sponsor, North Island Credit Union and its Foundation have provided $20,000 annually to support the organization's mission. Since 1997, CFF has united business, community, and educational leaders to create innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools that prepare students to thrive in a competitive, global society.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

