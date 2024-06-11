North Island Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding organisms and issues in the water shed, starting a market for 3rd grade entrepreneurs, creating a folk art program and launching a solar desalination project are just some of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union Foundation through its Spring 2024 Teacher Grant program.

L-R: Carlsbad’s Pacific Rim Elementary School 3rd Grade Teachers Barb Nelson, Anne Hampton, Jessica Hamabe and Grant Recipient Jamie Cozens receive a grant check from North Island Credit Union Senior School and Community Development Officer Nancy Banuelos. The grant will be used to fund a marketplace for 3rd grade entrepreneurs at the Carlsbad elementary school.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in San Diego county. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"Supporting education is a key focus of North Island Credit Union Foundation's mission and we're excited to support these teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students in new and creative ways," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "We hope these grants encourage our local educators to pursue innovative projects that spark a new passion in their students, which can make a life-long difference."

The Spring 2024 North Island Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient School City LCDR John Bannon, USCG ret. Mission Bay High School San Diego Paul Chen Pacific Beach Middle School San Diego Pedro Contreras Los Altos Elementary School San Diego Jamie Cozens Pacific Rim Elementary School Carlsbad Brooke Hermann Limitless Learning Academy Escondido Julie Kusiak Ocean Knoll Elementary School Encinitas Matthew Leader High Tech High School San Marcos Mackenzie Levine Perry Elementary School San Diego Olivia Paolinetti Silver Wing Elementary School San Diego Nimesh Shah Park Village Elementary School San Diego

Photos of all recipients can be found here.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, North Island Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $195,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

