North Island Credit Union Launches Holiday Toy Drive For Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, invites you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season by participating in its 2023 Holiday Toy Drive.

Through December 9th, North Island Credit Union encourages community members to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branch locations in San Diego. Donations needed include toys or gifts appropriate for elementary and middle school ages. All gifts will be distributed during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego holiday celebrations in December. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

"We hope everyone will pick up an extra gift during their holiday shopping and drop it off at a branch to help us make the holidays bright for all the kids and families participating in Boys & Girls Clubs programs across greater San Diego," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "The holidays are a challenging time for many, and simply adding one gift to your list can bring holiday magic to a child's life. Together, we can make sure the holidays are a special, joy-filled time for the children in our community."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles at 42 community-based sites countywide. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, please visit sdyouth.org.

More information about North Island Credit Union's Holiday Toy Drive can be found here.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

