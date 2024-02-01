North Island Credit Union Opens New Full-Service Branch in Escondido

State-of-the-Art Branch Offers Meeting Space for Local Community Organizations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union announced today that it has opened a new retail branch in Escondido, bringing neighborhood banking closer to its members in North County. The new branch, located at 1230 Auto Park Way in the Escondido Promenade Shopping Center, marks the credit union's 11th branch in the greater San Diego area.

"We're excited to offer members in Escondido and North County a convenient full-service retail branch and meeting space in their neighborhood," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "By expanding our branch network, along with our Virtual Branch, 5-star rated mobile app and online banking services, we're working to ensure members can easily access their credit union however they prefer. We hope our new neighbors in Escondido will stop by our branch to experience the North Island Credit Union difference with a full suite of financial products, competitive rates and our own brand of truly personal service."

As part of the credit union's commitment to supporting its community, the Escondido branch features a 1,700-square-foot Community Room for local organizations to hold their events and meetings at no charge. The branch has financial, investment, mortgage and business banking specialists available to members on site, with a contemporary design and open floor plan, free Wi-Fi, hospitality and private meeting areas and 24-hour ATM services.

Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or has a business in San Diego and Riverside counties is eligible to join North Island Credit Union. The Escondido branch hours are Monday through Thursday, 9am-5pm; Friday, 9am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-2pm.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

