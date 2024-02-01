North Island Credit Union Opens New Full-Service Branch in Escondido

News provided by

North Island Credit Union

01 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

State-of-the-Art Branch Offers Meeting Space for Local Community Organizations 

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union announced today that it has opened a new retail branch in Escondido, bringing neighborhood banking closer to its members in North County. The new branch, located at 1230 Auto Park Way in the Escondido Promenade Shopping Center, marks the credit union's 11th branch in the greater San Diego area.

"We're excited to offer members in Escondido and North County a convenient full-service retail branch and meeting space in their neighborhood," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "By expanding our branch network, along with our Virtual Branch, 5-star rated mobile app and online banking services, we're working to ensure members can easily access their credit union however they prefer. We hope our new neighbors in Escondido will stop by our branch to experience the North Island Credit Union difference with a full suite of financial products, competitive rates and our own brand of truly personal service."

As part of the credit union's commitment to supporting its community, the Escondido branch features a 1,700-square-foot Community Room for local organizations to hold their events and meetings at no charge. The branch has financial, investment, mortgage and business banking specialists available to members on site, with a contemporary design and open floor plan, free Wi-Fi, hospitality and private meeting areas and 24-hour ATM services.

Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or has a business in San Diego and Riverside counties is eligible to join North Island Credit Union. The Escondido branch hours are Monday through Thursday, 9am-5pm; Friday, 9am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-2pm.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union

Also from this source

North Island Credit Union Offering Scholarships to San Diego & Riverside County Students

North Island Credit Union Offering Scholarships to San Diego & Riverside County Students

North Island Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in San Diego and Riverside counties to apply for its 2024 Student Scholarship Program....
North Island Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

North Island Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids across...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.