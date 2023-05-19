North Island Credit Union Presents 2023 Innovation in Education Impact Award to High Tech High School

** Classroom of the Future Foundation's Innovation in Education program recognizes San Diego County school initiatives modeling the future of K-12 education **

** North Island Credit Union receives CFF's 2023 Business Champion of the Year Award at Annual Event **

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Premier Sponsor of the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF), North Island Credit Union recently presented the organization's prestigious 2023 Innovation in Education Impact Award to High Tech High School for its Students Offshore: Urban Oyster student scientist climate change study program.

North Island Credit Union presents the 2023 Innovation in Education Impact Award to High Tech High School for its Students Offshore-Urban Oyster Program at the 20th Annual Classroom of the Future Foundation Awards event on May 18, 2023.

In recognition of the award, North Island Credit Union provided High Tech High School with $10,000 to expand its innovative student scientist project that studies and monitors oysters and sea water to measure and document climate change. Encompassing student field work and data analysis, the grant will be used to expand the research program by increasing the frequency and quality of testing.

Also during the event, the credit union received CFF's 2023 Business Champion of the Year Award, recognizing its commitment to supporting the organization's work in creating innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools.

"We congratulate the outstanding educators at High Tech High School for receiving CFF's Impact Award, which is well-deserved recognition of their exciting Urban Oyster student scientist program," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "This unique program provides hands-on learning and research opportunities for these student scientists as well as connects them with the environment, educates the public, and provides professional mentorship opportunities. We also want to thank CFF for honoring the credit union with the Business Champion Award; we continue to be inspired by the important work CFF is doing in our shared commitment to support our education community and students."

High Tech High School Biology Teacher Kalle Applegate Palmer said, "I am thrilled that our project was selected as the Classroom of the Future Foundation's Impact Award recipient. The students designed and are implementing original scientific experiments to understand the impact of human activity on oyster populations on human-made structures, and are writing about their findings with the hopes of publishing in scientific journals. I am are optimistic that the Impact Award recognition will encourage students and inspire innovative approaches to integrating student scientists into local research initiatives."

The CFF annual Innovation in Education Awards program honors innovative classroom programs, educators, and students in San Diego County schools that model the future of K-12 education. Following an intensive application and selection process, four classroom programs are recognized for their ability to get students excited about learning and enhance outcomes through the effective use of technology. The Impact Award is given to the program that exceeds all others in its ability to impact students and teachers. A complete list of 2023 CFF Innovation in Education Award recipients is available here.

"Innovation isn't only about technology," said San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul Gothold. "It's about identifying and addressing the barriers in our existing systems so every child can gain the skills needed to thrive. It's connecting our students to engaging learning that will support them now and into their future, and our community partner North Island Credit Union is amplifying the efforts of exemplary programs in our region through the annual Innovation in Education Awards."

In its fifth year as Premier CFF Sponsor, North Island Credit Union has provided $20,000 annually to support the organization's mission. Since 1997, CFF has united business, community, and educational leaders to create innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools that prepare students to thrive in a competitive, global society.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 170,000 members and assets of over $4.5 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

