North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a mindfulness planetarium, building solar powered lanterns, starting a Maker Space and launching an entrepreneur program are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program.

High Tech Elementary Explorer Teacher Angela Beckwith (left) receives a grant check from North Island Credit Union VP, Regional Manager Therese Caballes. The grant will be used to fund a classroom space design project for 1st grade students.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across San Diego County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"We are honored to continue our commitment to San Diego schools and students through our Teacher Grant Program," said North Island Credit Union President & CEO Steve O'Connell. "The energy and passion of these educators is remarkable as they outlined creative ways to support hands-on projects that inspire their students. We wish these teachers continued success in their classrooms."

The Fall 2023 North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include:

North Island Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Angela Beckwith High Tech Elementary Explorer San Diego Sonja Donahue CVLCC Elementary School Chula Vista Marisol Duenas Logan Memorial Ed Campus High School San Diego Edwin Gough Mount Everest Academy San Diego Jedzida Herron La Mirada Elementary School San Ysidro Tan Huynh Integrity Charter School National City Brian McKinney e3 Civic High School San Diego Shelby O'Reilly-Gronke High Tech High Media Arts San Diego Katherine Velliquette Launch Virtual Academy San Diego Teresa Youssofi Loma Verde Elementary School Chula Vista

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $185,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at northisland.ccu.com.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

