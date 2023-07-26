North Island Credit Union Provides Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. In the third year of the partnership, the credit union recently provided more than 260 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.

(L-R, back row) North Island Credit Union VP, El Cajon Branch Manager Ben Richard; VP, Regional Manager Therese Caballes; and VP, North Island Branch Manager Dino Santos distribute backpacks to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Club kids.

Backpacks were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees, and members in a July branch drive, with school supplies by the credit union. The backpacks will be distributed to elementary through high school-aged students participating in Club programs across San Diego County prior to the start of the fall school year.

"All our students deserve to start the upcoming school year with everything they need for academic success. We're excited to again support local youth through this partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "Assisting our students and teachers in the important work of learning is a fundamental part of our community commitment. We thank our members and employees for so generously joining us to ensure these students have the tools they need to thrive in the school year ahead."

Sommer Cartier, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, said, "Going back to school can be overwhelming for many kids and families across San Diego. Not having the necessary school supplies can put an enormous amount of stress on parents and young people. For families facing financial hardship, a fully-stuffed backpack can be a gamechanger and can help their children start the school year off right. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego wants all our members to start the school year feeling confident and ready and that is why we have joined forces with local partners to collect the necessary supplies to help children excel in the classroom this upcoming school year."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 23 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, more than 170,000 members, and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that CHANGES LIVES through quality programs and guidance in a safe, affordable, and fun environment. We serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on ACADEMIC SUCCESS, CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT, and HEALTHY LIFESTYLES at 19 community-based sites countywide. We cover a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. To find an open Club that serves your community or donate, please visit SDYouth.org or call 858.866.0591.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union