North Island Credit Union Provides Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. In the fourth year of the partnership, the credit union recently provided approximately 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.

(L-R) North Island Credit Union Digital Marketing Coordinator Madison Lindley, Vice President/5th & Laurel Branch Manager Sean Swanson, Vice President/La Mesa Branch Manager Summer Yousif, and Administrative Services Associate Hayden Drum distribute backpacks to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Club kids.

Backpacks were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees, and members in a July branch drive, with school supplies provided by the credit union. The backpacks will be distributed to elementary through high school-aged students participating in Club programs across San Diego County prior to the start of the fall school year.

"Assisting our students and teachers in the important work of learning is a fundamental part of our community commitment. Every student deserves a great start to the school year, and that includes having the tools they need to succeed. We thank our members and employees for so generously joining us in helping ensure the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego kids return to the classroom in August ready to learn," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell.

"There's nothing like the feeling of starting the year off with a brand-new backpack and a full set of school supplies. These donations make our members feel great about the start of the school year. They walk into school prepared and excited for the year ahead. We are grateful to North Island Credit Union for their ongoing support of our Back 2 School Drive," stated Michelle Malin, COO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 23 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that CHANGES LIVES through quality programs and guidance in a safe, affordable, and fun environment. We serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on ACADEMIC SUCCESS, CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT, and HEALTHY LIFESTYLES at 23 community-based sites countywide. We cover a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. To find an open Club that serves your community or donate, please visit SDYouth.org or call 858.866.0591.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union