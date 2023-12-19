North Memorial Health Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Boost Efficiency

News provided by

Oracle

19 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Leading health system and services provider consolidates finance, supply chain, and HR processes in the cloud to help reduce costs and enhance the employee and patient experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Memorial Health has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support its mission of helping patients achieve their best health. With Oracle Fusion Applications, North Memorial Health will be able to unify and streamline finance, supply chain, and HR processes to help improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the employee and patient experience.

North Memorial Health, a leading health system and services provider, offers high-quality, low-cost healthcare to the Twin Cities metro area through two hospitals, 26 specialty and primary care clinics, urgent and emergency care, and medical transportation services. To drive  efficiency and deliver a more connected healthcare experience, North Memorial Health decided to replace its 14 different business systems with a single integrated cloud suite of applications. After careful evaluation, North Memorial Health selected Oracle Fusion Applications to help eliminate manual processes, improve the speed and accuracy of business operations, and give its staff the insights and time needed to look at healthcare differently.  

"Our previous systems were complex and costly to maintain, created more work for employees, and made it difficult to gain an accurate view of the business," said Brad Newton, chief information officer, North Memorial Health. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable us to consolidate business processes in the cloud to reduce costs, improve business insights, increase automation, and enhance the employee experience. As a result, Oracle will help us look at healthcare differently by enabling our frontline and back-office staff to focus their time on what's most important – our patients."

North Memorial Health will implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). With Oracle Fusion Applications, North Memorial Health will be able to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, and HR data on a single integrated platform. With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications will also give the North Memorial Health team access to continuous innovation as new features are added every 90 days.

"Healthcare workers operate in a fast-paced and stressful environment. The last thing they should worry about is navigating complex business applications," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, North Memorial Health will be able to leverage embedded automation and AI capabilities to support efficiency and empower employees to deliver the highest quality of care to patients."

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

Also from this source

Oracle Announces the General Availability of Oracle Database@Azure

Oracle Announces the General Availability of Oracle Database@Azure

The first Oracle Database@Azure service is now generally available in the Microsoft Azure East US region. Oracle will operate and manage Oracle...
Oracle Becomes the First Hyperscaler with Two Cloud Regions in Chile

Oracle Becomes the First Hyperscaler with Two Cloud Regions in Chile

Oracle today announced the opening of a second Oracle Cloud Region in Chile, making it the first hyperscaler to have two regions in the country. With ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.