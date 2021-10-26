North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) Surpasses $900 Million in Assets

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Shore Global Uranium ETF (NYSE: URNM) has surpassed $900 million in total net assets as of 10/26/21. Launched on 12/4/19, the fund has produced a cumulative return of over 200% (on a price basis) since its inception through 9/30/21.

Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so you may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be higher or lower than that quoted. Shares are bought and sold at market price and not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. For performance current to the most recent month end, visit https://urnmetf.com/urnm. High short-term performance of the fund is unusual, and investors should not expect such performance to be repeated.

"We are thrilled to reach this exciting milestone, particularly coming so soon after surpassing $500 million," remarked Tim Rotolo, CEO and Founder of North Shore Indices. The fund surpassed $500 million in early September 2021.

"With supply shortages leading to surging prices in natural gas, we believe nuclear presents an attractive source of generation that may allow nations around the world meet their goal of providing both reliable and clean sources of energy. Despite its recent rise, we believe we are still in the early stages of a long-term bull market in uranium prices," Mr. Rotolo on to note. Uranium is the key ingredient needed to produce nuclear energy.

"We want to congratulate Tim on reaching this milestone and are happy to witness the success of the fund," noted J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC) and advisor to the fund. "At ETC, we look to provide investors with attractive investment opportunities that they may not find in the marketplace. URNM, we believe, offers such an opportunity."

URNM seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index.

The index is designed to track the performance of companies that are involved in the mining, exploration, development and production of uranium as well as companies that hold physical uranium, uranium royalties or other non-mining assets.

"URNM looks to provide investors with focused exposure to uranium and uranium miners without exposure to ancillary industries, such as utilities," noted Mr. Rotolo, explaining the attractive features of the fund.

Risk Disclosure and Important Information

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, North Shore Indices, or any affiliates. Check the background of SIDCO on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting urnmetf.com. Investors should read it carefully before investing or sending money.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments, investments in smaller companies, and those in commodities typically exhibit higher volatility. Issuers in energy-related industries can be significantly affected by fluctuations in energy prices and supply and demand of energy fuels.

Commodity prices may be influenced or characterized by unpredictable factors, including high volatility, changes in supply and demand relationships, weather, agriculture, trade, changes in interest rates and monetary and other governmental policies, action and inaction. Uranium Companies may be significantly subject to the effects of competitive pressures in the uranium business and the price of uranium. The price of uranium may be affected by changes in inflation rates, interest rates, monetary policy, economic conditions and political stability. The price of uranium may fluctuate substantially over short periods of time, therefore the Fund's share price may be more volatile than other types of investments. In addition, they may also be significantly affected by import controls, worldwide competition, liability for environmental damage, depletion of resources, mandated expenditures for safety and pollution control devices, political and economic conditions in uranium producing and consuming countries, and uranium production levels and costs of production. Demand for nuclear energy may face considerable risk as a result of, among other risks, incidents and accidents, breaches of security, ill-intentioned acts of terrorism, air crashes, natural disasters, equipment malfunctions or mishandling in storage, handling, transportation, treatment or conditioning of substances and nuclear materials.

There is no guarantee the fund will achieve its stated objective. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. The fund is non-diversified.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Market price returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 PM Eastern time and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. The first trading date is typically several days after the fund inception date. Therefore, NAV is used to calculate market returns prior to the first trade date because there is no bid/ask spread until the fund starts trading.

