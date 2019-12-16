North Texas Food Bank Choses Flexential® Cloud for IT Transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, today announced that North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), a hunger-relief organization providing access to more than 200,000 meals each day for hungry children, seniors and families across northern Texas, has chosen Flexential as its partner for IT transformation.

Workers track food and supplies at North Texas Food Bank.

NTFB is a top-ranked nonprofit relief organization and a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization. NTFB provided access to nearly 77 million meals in its last fiscal year and recently launched a 10-year plan to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. As part of scaling its operations to achieve this growth initiative, the organization needed to undergo an IT transformation.

"Flexential made what could be a very complicated process simple and easy for us," said Mark Elrod, senior manager of Information Technology, NTFB. "They were the only vendor to offer a comprehensive solution that included an assessment and the migration. By managing our infrastructure and licenses, Flexential is taking away not just the burden of needing a dedicated room on-site for backup, but also the headache of renewals and working with multiple vendors for our storage needs. Overall, Flexential is giving us the peace of mind that our data is in safe hands so we can focus on what matters most: fighting hunger."

NTFB was previously hosting its data on-premise at its headquarters but did not have the workforce to maintain the environment as the organization grew. NTFB is a FEMA disaster location and needs to be up and running at all times. In its previous setting, NTFB had more risks for outages to the network, and with a small team, it would be challenging to guarantee worry-free services with no down-time. A final reason to make the switch to colocation and cloud was to protect sensitive data.

"We are proud to be working with nonprofit organizations like NTFB to remove IT infrastructure as an obstacle to conducting and growing their important work," said Tom Myers, regional vice president at Flexential. "I'm also proud the NTFB's story demonstrates strong early success for our Flexential Cloud solution, which provides world-class support for organizations like NTFB making the journey to the cloud."

NTFB will move from on-premises to a fully cloud-managed solution on Flexential's VMware Cloud Verified platform, which offers pre-built security and compliance, scalability and control options to ensure their most important data assets are always protected. Flexential will also provide NTFB with a large, experienced team to manage the migration. With Flexential's data center within two miles of the NTFB headquarters, Flexential will develop a point-to-point solution with redundancy that ensures NTFB will stay up and running 24/7/365.

Additionally, Flexential will provide professional services, including cloud assessment and migration deployed via managed cloud and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). In moving to the cloud, NTFB has the opportunity to right-size its infrastructure with a solution built exactly for the needs now, with the ability to scale in the future.

Flexential is featuring NTFB as part of it "Giving Thanks" campaign this year. The company will make a monetary donation to NTFB and three other food banks across the U.S. Also, employees at Flexential are donating hundreds of pounds of food to these and other food banks in the communities where they live and work. For more information on the Flexential Giving Thanks campaign, click here.

