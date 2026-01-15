Statewide Initiative in Alabama Provides Immediate Mental Health Support for Veterans

New grant program with teletherapy pioneer Uwill offers free, confidential support for 40,000+ Alabama veterans ages 18-34

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran's Mental Health Steering Committee (VMHSC), a coalition of leaders dedicated to strengthening mental health systems for Alabama's veteran population, recently announced an innovative grant program designed to increase access to mental health support for military veterans across the state. Uwill, the nation's leading mental health and wellness platform, was awarded and is rolling out a program which provides immediate, confidential mental health and wellness support 24/7/365 for Alabama's veterans.

Alabama is home to more than 370,000 veterans, representing one of the nation's highest per-capita veteran populations. Although Alabama's veterans bring extraordinary leadership, discipline, and resilience to their communities and the state's workforce, many face challenges accessing mental health care that matches their needs. Research shows that while 41% of veterans seek or need mental health support, access often lags demand, particularly in rural areas.

Funding for the program comes from Act 2024-426, signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey as part of Alabama's Opioid Treatment and Abatement Fund. The law set aside $3M for veterans pilot programs through an RFP process. These programs awarded funds support the goals of the VMHSC, which assesses the state's veterans' behavioral health needs and identifies gaps in care. This appropriation of funds further supports efforts to close gaps in access and ensure that support reaches veterans across Alabama.

The program aims to reach more than 40,000 veterans statewide ages 18 to 34, reflecting Alabama's deep respect for its military community and its ongoing efforts to strengthen veteran support systems. Eligible Alabama veterans will be able to access private, confidential mental health support 24/7/365, any time day or night, weekends and holidays.

"Veterans represent the very best of our nation; strength, perseverance, leadership, and a lifelong dedication to service," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "The transition to civilian life can bring real challenges. We're committed to ensuring veterans have the care and support they need to thrive in their next chapter. We are honored to support veterans in Alabama, and look forward to opportunities to support veterans nationwide."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first individual and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on individual preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, on-demand medical care, prescription management, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

To learn more, visit https://uwill.com/alabama-veterans-mental-health/.

About the Alabama Department of Mental Health: The Alabama Department of Mental Health serves more than 200,000 Alabama citizens with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders. The mission is to Serve, Empower, and Support, and promote the health and well-being of Alabamians. Visit mh.alabama.gov for more information.

About Uwill: Uwill was founded to offer immediate mental health and wellness support eliminating all barriers to care. Developed to support higher education institutions, Uwill has scaled into a global mental health and wellness platform supporting students from K12 to higher education, faculty and staff, and veterans through institutional and state-level partnerships.

Uwill attributes its success to supporting every individual as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution worldwide. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). Today, Uwill partners with more than 500 institutions and organizations worldwide.

