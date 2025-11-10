Northborne Partners Advises Disdero Lumber Company on its Sale to BlueLinx Holdings

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it served as financial advisor to Tumac Lumber Company ("Tumac") in connection with the sale of its subsidiary, Disdero Lumber Company ("Disdero"), to BlueLinx Holdings ("BlueLinx").

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Clackamas, Oregon, Disdero is a leading value-added wholesale distributor of a broad range of premium specialty forest products and other premium building materials used primarily in the construction of custom single-family homes and high-end multi-family residential projects. Disdero offers a uniquely curated product portfolio sourced from top-tier domestic and international suppliers, delivering exceptional quality and reliability to lumber yards and pro dealers.

Ryan Kline, CEO of Disdero, commented, "BlueLinx is an ideal partner for Disdero. Their scale and resources will help accelerate our growth while preserving the values that define our business. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our employees, customers, and suppliers as we continue to build on Disdero's legacy."

Paul Jevnick, Managing Director at Northborne, commented, "We're proud to have partnered with Tumac on this transaction. Our goal was to run a thoughtful process that highlighted Disdero's unique product assortment and customer relationships, which helped position the company for a strong outcome despite challenging conditions in the broader lumber industry. We look forward to seeing the Disdero people and business prosper as part of BlueLinx."

Regarding Northborne's involvement Brad McMurchie, Chairman of Tumac, commented, "We benefited greatly from Northborne's professional and personal approach and the daily focus of the entire Northborne team on the transaction and our objectives. Their deep understanding of the LBM marketplace and Disdero's unique position within it was instrumental in achieving such a successful outcome."

Kline added, "Northborne was an outstanding partner for Disdero in navigating a complex transaction process. Thanks to Northborne's expertise and commitment, Disdero was able to reach a result that not only benefited the ownership group, but most importantly, ensures a strong future for our employees."

Stoel Rives served as legal counsel to Tumac and Disdero.

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the industrial, healthcare, services and food & consumer sectors, among others. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely-held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne.com.

About Disdero Lumber Company

Founded in 1953, Disdero is a leading value-added wholesale distributor of a broad range of premium specialty forest products and other premium building materials used primarily in the construction of custom single-family homes and high-end multi-family residential projects. Disdero offers a uniquely curated product portfolio sourced from top-tier domestic and international suppliers, delivering exceptional quality and reliability to lumber yards and pro dealers. Disdero is headquartered in Clackamas, Oregon. To learn more about Disdero, please visit www.disdero.com.

About BlueLinx Holdings

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing fifty states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, BlueLinx distributes a comprehensive range of products to its customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers and operates its business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.

SOURCE Northborne Partners