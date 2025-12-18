Northborne Partners Advises Harrison Paint Company on its Sale to a Local Investor Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Harrison Paint Company ("Harrison") in connection with its sale to a local investor group led by the Bonner family. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Canton, Ohio, Harrison is a high quality, reliable specialty coatings provider with a diverse set of products serving the retail, wholesale, industrial, OEM and floor coatings markets. Harrison provides customizable formulas in both water and solvent based products through a high-touch business model.

Mat Marcussen, Director at Northborne, commented, "We are very proud to have worked alongside Pat and the Harrison team on this transaction. Pat and his team have been incredible stewards in the Canton community in continuing Harrison's 100+ year legacy. We are honored to have shared in this important milestone and pleased to have found a buyer that shares the same ethos for the employees, customers and community." Specialty coatings continues to be highly sought after by strategic and financial investors alike. This deal represents Northborne's third completed transaction in specialty coatings.

Regarding Northborne's involvement, Pat Lauber, President of Harrison, commented, "The Northborne team was a trusted partner in helping us navigate this transaction. Their deep knowledge of the specialty coatings sector, level of insight and dedication made a real difference and were essential in helping us achieve this outcome."

Beau Bonner, Investor, expressed enthusiasm for the future saying, "The Harrison Paint team and I extend a great deal of gratitude to Pat for his trust and guidance throughout the transaction process. We look forward to building on the Harrison legacy and are on the cusp of something really special here for our employees, customers, the Canton community and the specialty coatings industry broadly."

Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty served as legal counsel to Harrison. Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease served as legal counsel to the local investor group led by the Bonner family.

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the industrial, healthcare, services and food & consumer sectors, among others. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely-held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne.com.

About Harrison Paint Company

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Canton, Ohio, Harrison is a high quality, reliable specialty coatings provider operating with proprietary formulations in both water and solvent based products. Harrison serves long-standing customers in core end markets across retail, wholesale, industrial, OEM and floor coatings. Harrison's unique market position allows it to deliver highly technical coatings in a high-touch business model. To learn more about Harrison, please visit harrisonpaint.com.

