Northborne Partners Advises Durex Products on its Sale to Gerard Daniel Worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Durex Products, Inc. ("Durex"), a portfolio company of Borgman Capital, in connection with its acquisition by Gerard Daniel Worldwide ("GDW"), a portfolio company of Graycliff Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Luck, Wisconsin, Durex manufactures high-performance urethane wear parts and screen media for applications across the aggregate, mining, recycling, concrete and other heavy industrial sectors. The combination with GDW brings together two industry leaders and broadens GDW's offerings in wire, wire cloth and filtration solutions while creating new avenues for growth and innovation.

Keegan Nelson of Durex Products expressed enthusiasm for the future saying, "Joining the Gerard Daniel Worldwide brand family provides us with a proven platform for growth. We look forward to utilizing their robust manufacturing and distribution resources while continuing to collaborate closely with our valued distributors and customers."

Chris Klotsche, Director at Northborne, commented, "We're proud to have worked alongside Borgman Capital and the Durex team on this transaction. Their commitment and hard work have built an impressive business, and we're honored to have shared in this important milestone for the company."

Brent Adam, Partner at Borgman Capital, added, "Northborne brought a level of insight and dedication that made a real difference. Their ability to balance strategic thinking with practical execution helped deliver an outstanding result."

This transaction marks Northborne's fifth closed industrials deal in four weeks.

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren served as legal counsel to Borgman Capital on the transaction.

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the industrial, healthcare, services and food & consumer sectors, among others. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely-held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne.com.

About Durex Products

Founded in 1965, Durex Products is a leading manufacturer of screen media, wear parts, and accessories serving the aggregate and mining industries. The company is recognized for its engineering expertise, innovative solutions, and commitment to quality and durability. Durex Products is headquartered in Luck, Wisconsin. For more information, please visit durexproducts.com.

About Borgman Capital

Founded in 2017, Borgman Capital is a private investment firm focused on acquiring successful lower middle market businesses that are poised for growth, and real estate properties with untapped potential. Borgman Capital partners with business owners, management teams, and property owners seeking private equity as a growth or exit strategy. Headquartered in Milwaukee, the firm also has operations in the Twin Cities; Portland, Oregon; and Indianapolis. Learn more at borgmancapital.com.

About Gerard Daniel Worldwide

With over 70 years of experience, Gerard Daniel Worldwide is a leading global supplier of wire, wire cloth, wire mesh, and filtration products, which through multiple companies and brands such as Sunset Wire, Gerard Daniel, Rhodius, and Wire Cloth Man has focused on a uniquely customer first approach. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, GDW operates multiple facilities across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit gerarddaniel.com .

About Graycliff Partners

Graycliff Partners is an investment firm focused on making lower middle market investments, typically in manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution businesses. Through dedicated equity and credit funds, Graycliff provides capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth and expansion. For more information about Graycliff Partners, visit graycliffpartners.com.

