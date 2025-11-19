Northborne Partners Advises Specialty Wood Products on its Sale to SRS Distribution

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it served as financial advisor to Specialty Wood Products, Inc. ("SWP") in its sale to SRS Distribution Inc. ("SRS"), a subsidiary of The Home Depot, Inc.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, SWP is a leading specialty dealer of premium decking, siding and heavy forest products, as well as other architectural-grade building materials. SWP offers a uniquely curated product portfolio sourced from top-tier domestic and international suppliers, delivering exceptional quality to residential and commercial builders.

Josh DeGuire, President of SWP, commented, "This is a transformational moment for SWP. For over three decades, we've built our reputation by putting people, customers, and suppliers first. Partnering with SRS combines our specialty focus with national scale, delivering greater reliability and choice to builders. Together, we're creating a platform for growth that sets a new standard in the specialty lumber space."

Paul Jevnick, Managing Director at Northborne, commented, "We're proud to have guided SWP (and its parent company, Tumac Lumber Company) through this important transaction. The combination with SRS reinforces SWP's position as a premier provider of premium decking, siding, timbers and other architectural-grade building materials and creates a strong platform for growth. It's a great outcome for all stakeholders."

Regarding Northborne's involvement Brad McMurchie, Chairman of Tumac, commented, "From start to finish, Northborne demonstrated the expertise and focus needed to secure an exceptional result. Their insight and execution made all the difference in connecting SWP with a partner that shares its values and growth ambitions."

DeGuire added, "We relied on Northborne's expertise, and they delivered. The folks at Northborne took the time to understand the uniqueness of our business, which allowed them to tell SWP's special story to, and drive maximum interest from, buyers. The result respects our values, supports our people and sets the stage for a strong next chapter with SRS."

Stoel Rives served as legal counsel to Tumac and SWP.

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the industrial, healthcare, services and food & consumer sectors, among others. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely-held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne.com.

About Specialty Wood Products

Founded in 1989, Specialty Wood Products, Inc. ("SWP") is a leading specialty dealer of premium decking, siding and heavy forest products, as well as other architectural-grade building materials. SWP offers a uniquely curated product portfolio sourced from top-tier domestic and international suppliers, delivering exceptional quality to residential and commercial builders. SWP is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. To learn more about SWP, please visit https://swp.net/.

About SRS Distribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the largest and fastest growing building products distributors in the United States. Since the Company's inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 1,210 locations across the United States and Canada. SRS Distribution is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, Inc. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com.

SOURCE Northborne Partners