Northeast Endoscopy Selects Medicus IT for IT Implementation and Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading, healthcare-focused managed services provider (MSP), announces that Northeast Endoscopy has selected Medicus IT for information technology (IT) implementation and management.

Northeast Endoscopy is a new, state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center (ASC) located in East Setauket, N.Y., on Long Island. Scheduled to open by the summer of 2021, the more than 9,000-square-foot ASC features four procedure rooms that will be outfitted with cutting-edge clinical technology. The ASC's physicians will provide services in gastroenterology and endoscopy, specifically colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, and hemorrhoid treatments. The building that houses the ASC will also include clinical practice space with seven exam rooms, a chemistry lab, and pathology lab.

Medicus IT was selected as the project's solutions integrator at the beginning of the development process. Medicus IT is managing and coordinating virtually every aspect of the customized IT implementation for the ASC and clinical practice. Services provided by the Medicus IT team during the project includes cabling; audio/video; security; network design; IT hardware procurement and configuration; and configuration and deployment of the practice management, electronic medical records, and patient tracking systems, among others. Northeast Endoscopy represents Medicus IT's 24th de novo project in the New York metropolitan area.

The new facility is being developed by a pair of gastroenterologists who also own and operate New Hyde Park Endoscopy in North New Hyde Park, N.Y. Medicus IT provides IT management for this facility as well. For the IT implementation at Northeast Endoscopy, Medicus IT is working closely with these gastroenterologists as well as the facility's management team, architects, general contractors, and third-party vendors to complete projects on time and within budget.

When Northeast Endoscopy opens, patients on Eastern Long Island will have easier access to the same high-quality digestive disease care patients in Nassau County have benefitted from at New Hyde Park Endoscopy. Northeast Endoscopy will offer the convenience of expanded evening and weekend hours to help ensure patients can receive the care they need on their schedules.

"We knew from our past experience working with Medicus IT that they understood our needs and we could rely upon them to get us up and running," said Salima Kamadoli, Director of Operations for Northeast Endoscopy. "As a paperless facility leveraging many different systems, including patient trackers in every room, technology will be essential to delivering the care our patients deserve and maintaining operational efficiency. Medicus IT has demonstrated that it understands how to effectively align clinical workflow with IT to help maximize productivity and support our efforts to achieve consistent, positive outcomes. We know the company is committed to the short- and long-term success of our new facility."

"Considering New Hyde Park Endoscopy's reputation for providing exceptional endoscopy services, we know that patients who go to Northeast Endoscopy will receive that same level of personalized, attentive care," said Nelson Gomes, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Medicus IT. "We are pleased Medicus IT was chosen as the IT partner for this modern, technologically advanced facility because of our ASC expertise and many years of experience working with de novo and existing endoscopy centers and other healthcare providers. We look forward to focusing on the technology requirements for this new facility and delivering the solutions and smart, preventive strategies that will help IT work for, not against, them."

About Medicus IT, LLC

Medicus IT is a managed IT service provider specializing in healthcare, headquartered out of Alpharetta, Ga., with offices in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Ohio.

