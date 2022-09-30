Northeast Georgia Health System Joins Guardian Research Network to Enhance Care Options for Patients

Relationship advances health system's clinical trial and precision medicine options and national research consortium's real world data while increasing geographic and patient diversity

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Research Network® (GRN) announced today that Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), who cares for more than 1 million people in the region, has joined its nationwide healthcare research consortium. The strategic relationship will enhance Northeast Georgia Medical Center's (NGMC) already robust oncology and cardiology research efforts by bringing additional diagnostic and treatment options to its patients, as well as supporting learning opportunities for the Graduate Medical Education program. It also contributes to GRN's real world healthcare data that has the potential to improve the health of the millions of patients across the country represented by GRN.

Carol Burrell, President & Chief Executive Officer, Northeast Georgia Health System

As not-for-profit organizations, both entities come together to bring healthcare innovation in clinical research and patient treatment to local, rural, and suburban communities. Anchored by four hospital campuses located in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder, and Dahlonega, NGHS is a strategic part of the community and dedicated to improving the quality of life of the people of Northeast Georgia.

"We're thrilled to join this research consortium and connect with other GRN member health systems that are also committed to finding new methods to diagnose and treat diseases," said Carol Burrell, President and CEO of NGHS. "Improving access to national research and clinical trials is just one more way we work to improve the health of our community in all we do."

GRN's efforts to accelerate cures for diseases beyond its cancer roots and develop a core medical data research engine foster the coming decade of medical innovation. Entry into GRN's network of health systems, with patients in more than 25 states, offers NGHS the potential for more patient treatment options and high-impact study participation.

"I've long admired Northeast Georgia Health System," said Bruce Holstien, Chairman and CEO of GRN. "The innovative leadership of the health system combined with their clinical expertise drives them to excellent health outcomes and development of the next generation of care. Their focus on clinical research is a testament to their mission and we are ecstatic to have another high-performing health system join our national network."

GRN-based research offers health systems and physicians the opportunity to exhibit how they help translate data into cures and develop research answers for improved care, precision medicine, and population health studies, including testing for early cancer diagnosis and uncovering unmet medical needs in community settings. New projects, including those with NGHS patients, are expected to drive healthcare benefits to patients across the country.

About Guardian Research Network

Guardian Research Network, a non-profit organization, is a nationwide health system research consortium focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures for life-threatening diseases such as cancer. GRN works with life sciences clients and health system members to increase participation in data-driven clinical trials, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies, and employ real world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in underserved communities. For more, visit www.guardianresearch.org.

About Northeast Georgia Health System

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of our community in all we do. Our team cares for more than 1 million people across the region through four hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has campuses in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder and Dahlonega–with a total of more than 750 beds and more than 1,200 medical staff members representing more than 60 specialties. Learn more at www.nghs.com.

GRN Media Contact

Charlene Smith-McCaw

610-888-9024 (mobile)

[email protected]

NGHS Media Contact

Courtney Randolph

770-219-3840 (office)

678-896-0465 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE Guardian Research Network