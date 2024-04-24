NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $722,000 ($0.30 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $1.17 million ($0.49 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.57% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 6.26% compared to an ROA of 1.04% and an ROE of 10.75% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total assets increased $10.7 million, or 8.6% on an annualized basis, to $509.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $8.7 million, or 9.4% on an annualized basis, to $379.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $2.3 million, or 2.3% on an annualized basis, to $403.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity decreased $131,000 to $46.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in shareholders' equity was a result of the combination of the fair value of the investment portfolio decreasing $471,000 and dividends paid of $413,000 slightly exceeding net income for the first quarter. The book value of NIDB stock decreased $0.10 to $19.05 per common share as of March 31, 2024 compared to $19.15 at December 31, 2023. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,429,698 as of March 31, 2024.

Net interest income decreased $2,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Continued margin pressure saw gains in interest income offset by increases in interest expense. An increase in average earning assets of $51.6 million was countered by a 36 basis point decrease in net interest margin to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. The decline in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase of 108 basis points in costs of interest-bearing liabilities of 3.10% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.02% in the first quarter of 2023 matched against an increase of 58 basis points in yield on interest earning assets to 5.55% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 4.97% in the first quarter of 2023.

Provision for loan loss expense of $500,000 in the first quarter of 2024 decreased $280,000 as compared to the previous quarter expense of $780,000. The first quarter expense was a result of the CECL accounting standard's impact related to new growth of the loan portfolio in addition to an increase in specific reserves on existing loans.

Non-interest income declined $75,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline of $30,000 in gain on sale of loans due to slower mortgage volume in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a decline of $65,000 in brokerage fee income with the bank transitioning its investment advisory business to a third-party during the 4th quarter of 2023. Non-interest expense increased $114,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. In addition to the growth in expenses attributed to a growing balance sheet, the increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to an increase in FDIC deposit insurance premiums of $25,000.

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS









March 31, December 31, March 31, Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023







Assets





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 3,760,954 $ 4,304,296 $ 2,646,912 Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,380,391 1,166,180 1,940,693 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,141,345 5,470,476 4,587,606 Interest-earning time deposits 4,520,000 4,320,000 1,230,000 Securities available for sale 75,898,559 76,228,755 78,278,059 Securities held to maturity 12,500,863 12,754,763 12,787,199 Loans held for sale 74,900 - 403,600 Loans, gross 385,129,684 375,992,822 330,160,388 Allowance for loan losses (5,790,301) (5,335,305) (4,421,505) Loans, net 379,339,383 370,657,517 325,738,883 Accrued interest receivable 2,455,724 2,354,636 1,982,785 Premises and equipment 7,752,161 7,366,169 7,376,693 FHLB Stock 2,835,000 2,227,500 2,101,600 Investment in limited partnerships 853,334 928,334 1,153,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,334,196 11,751,653 11,703,266 Other assets 4,655,401 4,624,206 4,803,252 Total Assets $ 509,360,866 $ 498,684,009 $ 452,146,276







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 50,297,770 $ 54,764,981 $ 54,547,736 Interest bearing deposits 353,098,422 346,307,200 316,197,968 Borrowed funds 56,000,000 47,250,000 34,000,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,675,681 3,941,438 3,582,889 Total Liabilities 463,071,873 452,263,619 408,328,593 Stockholders' equity 46,288,993 46,420,390 43,817,683 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 509,360,866 $ 498,684,009 $ 452,146,276

















Three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023







Net interest income





Total interest income $ 6,729,934 $ 6,702,608 $ 5,388,127 Total interest expense 3,105,342 2,952,000 1,761,895 Net interest income 3,624,592 3,750,608 3,626,232 Provision for loan losses 500,000 780,000 90,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,124,592 2,970,608 3,536,232







Non-interest income





Service charges on deposit accounts 178,670 184,623 188,222 Interchange fees 200,018 195,918 192,338 Loan servicing fees 109,708 108,432 102,573 Net gain on sale of loans 36,024 67,979 65,793 Brokerage fees 1,182 29,086 66,485 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 82,543 75,763 73,648 Other income 86,643 73,390 80,671 Total non-interest income 694,788 735,191 769,730







Non-interest expense





Salaries and employee benefits 1,640,271 1,443,480 1,687,245 Occupancy 355,051 340,005 340,935 Data processing 438,832 387,894 394,597 Deposit insurance premiums 74,000 54,000 49,500 Professional fees 104,013 207,204 111,035 Advertising and marketing fees 87,680 129,495 91,717 Correspondent bank charges 39,596 39,288 38,732 Other expense 341,495 335,295 253,251 Total non-interest expense 3,080,938 2,936,661 2,967,012







Income before income taxes 738,442 769,138 1,338,950 Income tax expense 16,252 27,866 168,494 Net income $ 722,190 $ 741,272 $ 1,170,456









Three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023







Average shares outstanding - basic 2,405,122 2,401,584 2,401,319 Average shares outstanding - diluted 2,405,122 2,401,584 2,401,406 Basic earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.49 Net interest margin (1) 2.99 % 3.16 % 3.35 % Return on average assets (1) 0.57 % 0.60 % 1.04 % Return on average equity (1) 6.26 % 6.75 % 10.75 % Efficiency ratio 71.33 % 65.47 % 67.49 %







Allowance for loan losses:





Balance, beginning of period $ 5,335,305 $ 4,529,631 $ 3,996,619 Charge-offs:





One-to-four family - - - Commercial real estate - - - Land/land development - - - Commercial - - - Consumer 69,725 68,491 36,130 Gross charge-offs 69,725 68,491 36,130 Recoveries:





One-to-four family - 10,664 - Commercial real estate - - - Land/land development - - - Commercial - 200 923 Consumer 24,721 38,301 20,093 Gross recoveries 24,721 49,165 21,016 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 45,004 19,326 15,114 CECL adjustment - - 350,000 Provision for loan losses 500,000 825,000 90,000 Balance, end of period $ 5,790,301 $ 5,335,305 $ 4,421,505







Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.02 %









As of

March 31, December 31, March 31, Non-performing assets 2024 2023 2023 Loans:





Non-accrual $ 6,547,940 $ 6,415,623 $ 4,137,597 Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - - Troubled debt modification 524,970 524,970 525,020 Total non-performing loans 7,072,910 6,940,593 4,662,617 Real estate owned - - - Other repossessed assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ 7,072,910 $ 6,940,593 $ 4,662,617







Non-performing assets to total assets 1.39 % 1.39 % 1.03 % Non-performing loans to gross loans 1.84 % 1.85 % 1.41 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 81.87 % 76.87 % 94.83 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.50 % 1.42 % 1.34 %







Other financial ratios





Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 9.09 % 9.31 % 9.69 % Book value per share $ 19.05 $ 19.15 $ 18.01 Common shares outstanding 2,429,698 2,423,698 2,432,670







(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized





(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023.







