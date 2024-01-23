NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the full year of 2023 was $4.3 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share for the full year of 2022. The annual earnings of 2023 equate to a return on average assets (ROA) ratio of 0.90% and a return on average equity (ROE) ratio of 9.72% compared to ROA of 1.54% and ROE of 14.90% for the full year of 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $741,000, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.60% and an annualized ROE of 6.75% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.42% and an annualized ROE of 14.84% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Factoring into the decline of net income was margin pressure throughout 2023 leading to a reduction in net interest income of $730,000 compared to the same period in 2022. Provision expenses increased by $1.1 million as implementation of the new CECL accounting standard during the year required the bank to increase the allowance for loan loss reserve to account for its strong loan growth in 2023. Overhead expenses increased by $1.1 million during 2023 with employee compensation and benefits higher by $650,000 as compared to 2022.

Total Assets increased $53.2 million to $498.7 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to net loans increasing $49.9 million, or 15.6% in 2023, to $370.7 million as of December 31, 2023 compared to $320.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $34.3 million, or 9.3% in 2023, to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022. Stockholder's equity increased $3.3 million to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022. Contributing to this increase was a $1.5 million improvement in the bank's net unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio. The book value of NIDB's stock was $19.15 per common share and the tangible common equity ratio was 9.31% as of December 31, 2023.

In the current year, Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Federal Savings Bank have been recognized for its performance. First Federal Savings Bank was named to American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Community Banks for the 12th consecutive year for 2022. The magazine qualifies banks for this listing if they have less than $2 billion in total assets and are publicly traded. FFSB came in at #59 on this year's list of the top 200 publicly traded community banks. This is a 3-spot improvement from #62 in 2021. The magazine ranked the institutions based on the profitability metric, Return on Average Equity, over a 3-year period. Only 11 banks from the state of Indiana made this elite list and First Federal Savings Bank ranked 3rd in the State.

In addition, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is one of 150 companies in the United States to achieve this status and one of five companies from Indiana. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2023, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 29 years in a row.

Michael Zahn, President and CEO, states "The Bank had another strong year despite the challenging interest rate environment and implementation of new accounting rules as it relates to our loan loss reserve. I'm very pleased with our loan and deposit growth and the recognitions we continue to receive. Our team is second to none and provides exceptional service to our customers and communities. We will continue to invest in talent as we grow. Our dedication to community banking is the cornerstone of who we are and drives our continued goal of enhancing shareholder value moving forward."

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















December 31, December 31,







Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2023 2022













(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,304,296 $ 3,141,705







Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

1,166,180 747,920







Total cash and cash equivalents

5,470,476 3,889,625







Interest-earning time deposits

4,320,000 1,230,000







Securities available for sale

76,228,755 78,273,337







Securities held to maturity

12,754,763 12,062,446







Loans held for sale

- 189,600







Loans, gross

375,992,822 324,752,497







Allowance for loan losses

(5,335,305) (3,996,619)







Loans, net

370,657,517 320,755,878







Accrued interest receivable

2,354,636 1,923,986







Premises and equipment

7,366,169 7,254,951







FHLB Stock

2,227,500 2,101,600







Investment in limited partnerships

928,334 1,228,334







Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,751,653 11,629,618







Other assets

4,624,206 4,988,219







Total Assets

$ 498,684,009 $ 445,527,594























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 54,764,981 $ 53,232,315







Interest bearing deposits

346,307,200 313,584,014







Borrowed funds

47,250,000 32,000,000







Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,941,438 3,584,163







Total Liabilities

452,263,619 402,400,492







Stockholders' equity

46,420,390 43,127,102







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 498,684,009 $ 445,527,594











































Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 6,702,608 $ 6,354,262 $ 5,071,415

$ 24,158,344 $ 17,551,740 Total interest expense

2,952,000 2,610,737 1,120,123

9,584,701 2,244,786 Net interest income

3,750,608 3,743,525 3,951,292

14,573,643 15,306,954 Provision for loan losses

780,000 90,000 -

1,050,000 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses

2,970,608 3,653,525 3,951,292

13,523,643 15,306,954















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

184,623 184,111 198,715

734,612 741,330 Interchange fees

195,918 199,248 193,610

787,690 784,129 Loan servicing fees

108,432 102,753 62,712

414,958 354,009 Net gain on sale of loans

67,979 115,722 66,083

329,174 613,364 Brokerage fees

29,086 44,957 41,034

184,326 203,357 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

75,763 74,217 74,955

296,990 297,677 Other income

73,390 37,652 102,248

458,274 350,771 Total non-interest income

735,191 758,660 739,357

3,206,024 3,344,637















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,443,480 1,604,968 1,513,293

6,416,398 5,768,201 Occupancy

340,005 330,735 383,944

1,381,140 1,368,039 Data processing

387,894 397,132 371,655

1,573,667 1,461,156 Deposit insurance premiums

54,000 46,000 28,500

205,500 116,000 Professional fees

207,204 173,208 138,903

634,672 479,529 Advertising and marketing fees

129,495 13,909 89,021

311,634 268,029 Correspondent bank charges

39,288 35,395 32,864

148,756 122,585 Other expense

335,295 386,385 281,403

1,258,685 1,199,405 Total non-interest expense

2,936,661 2,987,732 2,839,583

11,930,452 10,782,944















Income before income taxes

769,138 1,424,453 1,851,066

4,799,215 7,868,647 Income tax expense

27,866 193,172 298,062

539,525 1,316,051 Net income

$ 741,272 $ 1,231,281 $ 1,553,004

$ 4,259,690 $ 6,552,596



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,401,584 2,402,070 2,399,770

2,401,745 2,400,103 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,401,584 2,402,094 2,399,914

2,401,773 2,400,409 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.31 $ 0.51 $ 0.65

$ 1.77 $ 2.73 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.31 $ 0.51 $ 0.65

$ 1.77 $ 2.73 Net interest margin

3.16 % 3.21 % 3.73 %

3.20 % 3.76 % Return on average assets

0.60 % 1.02 % 1.42 %

0.90 % 1.54 % Return on average equity

6.75 % 11.16 % 14.84 %

9.72 % 14.90 % Efficiency ratio

65.47 % 66.36 % 60.54 %

67.10 % 57.81 %















Allowance for loan losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 4,529,631 $ 4,508,446 $ 4,024,366

$ 3,996,619 $ 3,998,392 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- 21,457 -

27,466 - Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- - Consumer

68,491 73,324 60,866

198,755 139,976 Gross charge-offs

68,491 94,781 60,866

226,221 139,976 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

10,664 586 13,099

11,249 15,689 Commercial real estate

- - 40

- 478 Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

200 600 185

3,930 49,910 Consumer

38,301 24,780 19,795

104,728 72,126 Gross recoveries

49,165 25,966 33,119

119,907 138,203 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

19,326 68,815 27,747

106,314 1,773 CECL adjustment

- - -

350,000 - Provision for loan losses

825,000 90,000 -

1,095,000 - Balance, end of period

$ 5,335,305 $ 4,529,631 $ 3,996,619

$ 5,335,305 $ 3,996,619















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.02 % 0.08 % 0.03 %

0.03 % 0.00 %



















As of









December 31, September 30, December 31,





Non-performing assets

2023 2023 2022





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 6,415,623 $ 3,667,841 $ 2,463,911





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt restructured

524,970 524,970 525,383





Total non-performing loans

6,940,593 4,192,811 2,989,294





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 6,940,593 $ 4,192,811 $ 2,989,294





















Non-performing assets to total assets

1.39 % 0.87 % 0.67 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.85 % 1.15 % 0.92 %





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

76.87 % 108.03 % 133.70 %





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.42 % 1.24 % 1.23 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.31 % 9.05 % 9.68 %





Book value per share

$ 19.15 $ 18.08 $ 17.90





Common shares outstanding

2,423,698 2,425,670 2,409,670





















(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized













(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023.











