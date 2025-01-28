NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $972,000 ($0.41 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $741,000 ($0.31 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.74% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 8.01% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.60% and an annualized ROE of 6.75% for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $4.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. The current year earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.84% and an annualized ROE of 9.13% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.90% and an annualized ROE of 9.72% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income increased by $593,000, or 4.1%, compared to the prior year. Total provision for credit losses increased by $504,000, or 48%, in 2024 as compared to 2023, primarily due to increased specific reserves on existing loans. Non-interest income increased 11.3% in 2024 as compared to the prior year. Non-interest expense grew by 4.5% in 2024.

Total assets increased $23.6 million, or 4.7%, to $522.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $19.9 million, or 5.4% on an annualized basis, to $390.6 million at December 31, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $27.8 million, or 6.9% on an annualized basis, to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.9 million to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.99 to $20.14 per common share as of December 31, 2024, compared to $19.15 the previous year-end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,397,496 as of December 31, 2024.

In the current year, Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Federal Savings Bank have been recognized for its performance. First Federal Savings Bank was named to American Banker Magazine's Top 100 Community Banks for the 13th consecutive year. The publication qualifies banks for this listing if they have less than $2 billion in total assets and are publicly traded. First Federal Savings Bank came in at #96 on this year's list of the top 100 publicly traded community banks. The magazine ranked the institutions based on the profitability metric, Return on Average Equity, over a 3-year period. First Federal Savings Bank was one of only 3 banks from the state of Indiana to make this elite list.

In addition, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is one of 146 companies in the United States to achieve this status. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 30 years in a row.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "We are proud of our performance in 2024 and the recognitions we have received. Our employees make a difference every day for the benefit of our customers and our communities. Our goal is to continue to enhance shareholder value and benefit the communities we serve."

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















December 31, December 31,







Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2024 2023













(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,606,642 $ 4,304,296







Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

4,599,896 1,166,180







Total cash and cash equivalents

10,206,538 5,470,476







Interest-earning time deposits

4,275,000 4,320,000







Securities available for sale

73,774,650 76,228,755







Securities held to maturity

12,617,624 12,754,763







Loans held for sale

71,200 -







Loans, gross

397,334,479 375,992,822







Allowance for credit losses

(6,771,171) (5,335,305)







Loans, net

390,563,308 370,657,517







Accrued interest receivable

2,237,407 2,354,636







Premises and equipment

7,907,303 7,366,169







FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,227,500







Investment in limited partnerships

628,334 928,334







Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,159,543 11,751,653







Other assets

5,047,868 4,624,206







Total Assets

$ 522,323,775 $ 498,684,009























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 48,168,488 $ 54,764,981







Interest bearing deposits

380,771,626 346,307,200







Borrowed funds

41,000,000 47,250,000







Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,106,965 3,941,438







Total Liabilities

474,047,079 452,263,619







Stockholders' equity

48,276,696 46,420,390







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 522,323,775 $ 498,684,009











































Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023

2024 2023















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 7,243,589 $ 7,178,589 $ 6,702,608

$ 28,234,218 $ 24,158,344 Total interest expense

3,275,092 3,369,314 2,952,000

13,067,903 9,584,701 Net interest income

3,968,497 3,809,275 3,750,608

15,166,315 14,573,643 Provision for credit loss expense













Loans

423,538 495,000 825,000

1,518,538 1,095,000 Off-balance sheet credit exposures

105,000 (45,000) (45,000)

35,000 (45,000) Total provision for credit loss expense

528,538 450,000 780,000

1,553,538 1,050,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,439,959 3,359,275 2,970,608

13,612,777 13,523,643















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

176,311 174,619 184,623

704,644 734,612 Interchange fees

195,040 208,053 195,918

811,235 787,690 Loan servicing fees

69,887 63,117 108,432

340,874 414,958 Net gain on sale of loans

57,991 137,577 67,979

341,272 329,174 Brokerage fees

298 624 29,086

3,091 184,326 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

84,117 83,603 75,763

333,516 296,990 Other income

76,448 332,725 73,390

1,034,940 458,274 Total non-interest income

660,092 1,000,318 735,191

3,569,572 3,206,024















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,529,333 1,652,277 1,443,480

6,459,098 6,416,398 Occupancy

365,647 390,467 340,005

1,474,751 1,381,140 Data processing

433,325 435,356 387,894

1,704,538 1,573,667 Deposit insurance premiums

57,000 75,000 54,000

294,000 205,500 Professional fees

167,477 179,392 207,204

622,157 634,672 Advertising and marketing fees

61,688 85,424 129,495

335,887 311,634 Correspondent bank charges

53,454 36,337 39,288

173,480 148,756 Other expense

458,329 273,585 335,295

1,406,067 1,258,685 Total non-interest expense

3,126,253 3,127,838 2,936,661

12,469,978 11,930,452















Income before income taxes

973,798 1,231,755 769,138

4,712,371 4,799,215 Income tax expense

1,341 214,410 27,866

406,812 539,525 Net income

$ 972,457 $ 1,017,345 $ 741,272

$ 4,305,559 $ 4,259,690



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023

2024 2023















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,378,357 2,387,823 2,401,584

2,393,143 2,401,745 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,378,357 2,387,823 2,401,584

2,393,143 2,401,773 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 0.31

$ 1.80 $ 1.77 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 0.31

$ 1.80 $ 1.77 Net interest margin

3.13 % 3.06 % 3.16 %

3.06 % 3.20 % Return on average assets

0.74 % 0.79 % 0.60 %

0.84 % 0.90 % Return on average equity

8.01 % 8.46 % 6.75 %

9.13 % 9.72 % Efficiency ratio

67.54 % 65.03 % 65.47 %

66.56 % 67.10 %















Allowance for credit losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,326,783 $ 5,885,564 $ 4,529,631

$ 5,335,305 $ 3,996,619 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- 39,022 -

39,022 27,466 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

20,441 - -

20,441 - Consumer

21,194 52,872 68,491

168,743 198,755 Gross charge-offs

41,635 91,894 68,491

228,206 226,221 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

39,022 1,523 10,664

40,544 11,249 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - 200

- 3,930 Consumer

23,463 36,590 38,301

104,990 104,728 Gross recoveries

62,485 38,113 49,165

145,534 119,907 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(20,850) 53,781 19,326

82,672 106,314 CECL adjustment

- - -

- 350,000 Provision for loan losses

423,538 495,000 825,000

1,518,538 1,095,000 Balance, end of period

$ 6,771,171 $ 6,326,783 $ 5,335,305

$ 6,771,171 $ 5,335,305















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

-0.02 % 0.06 % 0.02 %

0.02 % 0.03 %



















As of









December 31, September 30, December 31,





Non-performing assets

2024 2024 2023





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 5,031,555 $ 4,551,701 $ 6,415,623





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt modification

926,960 507,797 524,970





Total non-performing loans

5,958,515 5,059,498 6,940,593





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 5,958,515 $ 5,059,498 $ 6,940,593





















Non-performing assets to total assets

1.14 % 0.97 % 1.39 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.50 % 1.30 % 1.85 %





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

113.64 % 125.05 % 76.87 %





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.70 % 1.62 % 1.42 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.24 % 9.46 % 9.31 %





Book value per share

$ 20.14 $ 20.46 $ 19.15





Common shares outstanding

2,397,496 2,403,696 2,423,698





















(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized













(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023.











SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.