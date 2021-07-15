Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Year To Date And Record Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $1.34 million or 54.0% to $3.82 million ($3.19 per diluted common share) when compared to net income of $2.48 million ($2.06 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.91% and a ROE of 15.70% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and an annualized ROE of 11.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The current earnings level represents Record net income for any six-month period ended June 30 in the Company's history.

Net income also increased by $485,000 or 33.6% to $1.93 million ($1.61 per diluted common share) for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2021 when compared to net income of $1.44 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.88% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 16.29% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.44% and a ROE of 13.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The current quarterly earnings level represents Record net income for any quarterly period in the Company's history.

Total Assets increased $18.6 million or 4.8% to $409.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $391.3 million at December 31, 2020. Net loans increased $13.2 million or 5.0% to $277.4 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $264.2 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $13.1 million or 4.4% to $310.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $296.9 million at December 31, 2020. Shareholder's equity increased $2.3 million or 5.0% to $48.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $45.7 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of NIDB's stock was $39.87 per common share as of June 30, 2021. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,202,985 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on July 13, 2021, was $43.00 per common share.

First Federal Savings Bank continued to be a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Bank participated in the SBA's 2021 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 300 clients secure roughly $25 million in PPP funding. We are now working with 2021 PPP clients on forgiveness applications.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented "It gives me great pleasure to report Record year to date and quarterly earnings to our shareholders. I'm incredibly proud to work with a talented team who continue to find ways to solve problems and deliver solutions to our clients with a personal touch. This is the essence of Community Banking."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









ASSETS June 30, 2021 December 31,

2020

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 9,468,173 $ 12,397,471

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 1,897,678 2,311,822

Total cash and cash equivalents 11,365,851 14,709,293

Interest-earning time deposits 2,210,000 3,681,000

Securities available for sale 84,262,952 78,418,462

Securities held to maturity 12,010,518 9,442,271

Loans held for sale 1,116,150 137,000

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss June 30, 2021

$3,987,013 and December 31, 2020 $3,851,897 277,458,123 264,220,486

Accrued interest receivable 1,595,277 1,516,929

Premises and equipment 5,554,232 5,282,884

Investments in limited liability partnerships 1,678,334 1,828,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance 10,200,706 10,071,443

Other assets 2,485,089 1,969,048

Total Assets $ 409,937,232 $ 391,277,150

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Non-interest bearing deposits 56,179,514 46,257,438

Interest bearing deposits 253,839,751 250,700,577

Borrowed Funds 48,483,160 45,805,419

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,469,634 2,852,005

Total Liabilities 361,972,059 345,615,439









Retained earnings – substantially restricted 47,965,173 45,661,711

Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $ 409,937,232 $ 391,277,150





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, June 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020

Total interest income $ 3,882,113 $ 3,826,584 $ 7,866,724 $ 7,599,147

Total interest expense

448,555

782,621

964,464

1,726,985

Net interest income $ 3,433,558 $ 3,043,963 $ 6,902,260 $ 5,872,162

Provision for loan losses

-

120,000

120,000

340,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 3,433,558 $ 2,923,963 $ 6,782,260 $ 5,532,162

Service charges on deposit accounts

156,294

134,682

307,116

320,719

Interchange Fees 174,960 150,302 332,088 297,208

Net gain on sale of loans 603,135 764,833 1,232,624 1,042,004

Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets - 1,651 - (16,535)

Brokerage fees 54,878 39,524 132,215 96,284

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 64,631 55,663 129,262 113,013

Other income 129,244 (103,838) 277,544 40,550

Total noninterest income $ 1,183,142 $ 1,042,817 $ 2,410,849 $ 1,893,243

Salaries and employee benefits

1,190,494

1,185,091

2,320,654

2,481,280

Occupancy 254,597 267,496 525,872 513,000

Data processing 344,049 332,081 669,041 602,183

Deposit insurance premiums 25,500 25,500 50,000 45,500

Professional fees 67,477 56,595 161,761 121,030

Advertising and Marketing Fees 38,890 28,146 95,487 83,749

Correspondent bank charges 26,660 26,370 52,263 59,103

Other expense 292,199 296,399 602,626 566,076

Total noninterest expenses $ 2,239,866 $ 2,217,678 $ 4,477,704 $ 4,471,921

Income before income tax expenses $ 2,376,834 $ 1,749,102 $ 4,715,405 $ 2,953,484

Income tax expense

449,105

305,834

894,769

476,917

Net Income $ 1,927,729 $ 1,443,268 $ 3,820,636 $ 2,476,567



















Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020

Basic Earnings per common share 1.61 1.20 3.19 2.06

Dilutive Earnings per share 1.61 1.20 3.19 2.06

Net interest margin 3.67% 3.22% 3.69% 3.31%

Return on average assets 1.88% 1.44% 1.91% 1.31%

Return on average equity 16.29% 13.24% 15.70% 11.58%

Efficiency ratio 48.48% 54.26% 48.08% 57.59%

Average shares outstanding - primary 1,196,785 1,200,327 1,198,558 1,203,066

Average shares outstanding - diluted 1,196,785 1,200,327 1,198,558 1,203,066









Allowance for loan losses:









Balance at beginning of period $ 3,974,475 $ 3,443,586 $ 3,851,897 $ 3,191,605









Charge-offs:









One-to-four family - - - -

Commercial real estate 15,194 - 15,194 17,952

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial - - - -

Consumer 11,828 11,684 62,088 45,127

Gross charge-offs 27,022 11,684 77,282 63,079

Recoveries:









One-to-four family 1,398 511 2,877 1,414

Commercial real estate 10,195 - 10,195 -

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial 350 51,919 740 105,919

Consumer 27,617 60,488 78,586 88,961

Gross recoveries 39,560 112,918 92,398 196,294

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (12,538) (101,234) (15,116) (133,215)

Additions charged to operations - 120,000 120,000 340,000









Balance at end of period $ 3,987,013 $ 3,664,820 $ 3,987,013 $ 3,664,820





























Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (1) (0.02%) (0.14%) (0.01%) (0.10%)





























Nonperforming assets (000's) At June 30, At March 31, At December 31,

Loans: 2021 2021 2020











Non-accrual $ 1,800 $ 4,538 $ 5,034



Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - -



Troubled debt restructured 362 364 374



Total nonperforming loans 2,162 4,902 5,408



Real estate owned 255 5 5



Other repossessed assets - - -



Total nonperforming assets $ 2,417 $ 4,907 $ 5,413











Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59% 1.21% 1.38%



Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.77% 1.79% 2.02%



Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 184.42% 81.07% 71.23%



Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.44% 1.48% 1.46%













At June 30,



2021 2020















Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.70% 10.90%





Book value per share $ 39.87 $ 36.49





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,202,985 1,210,327





(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.











