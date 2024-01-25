NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES TWENTY NINTH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING DATE AND QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 10:13 ET

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will hold its twenty ninth annual shareholders' meeting on April 23, 2024, at 1:00 PM local time.  The meeting will be held in the boardroom of First Federal Savings Bank at 100 Frontage Road, Huntington, Indiana.  The holders of record date for the annual meeting will be March 4, 2024.

The Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share.  This cash dividend will be payable on February 22, 2024, to common shareholders of record on February 8, 2024.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $19.15 per common share as of December 31, 2023.  The last reported trade of the Company's stock at the close of business on January 24, 2024 was $18.00 per common share and the number of outstanding common shares was 2,429,698 as of the same date.  The annualized dividend yield is currently 3.78% when annualizing the current quarter cash dividend of $0.17 per common share against the January 24, 2024 closing price of $18.00 per common share. 

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the full year of 2023 ...
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES $0.25 SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES $0.25 SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, is proud to announce that its Board of Directors...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.